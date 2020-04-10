An anonymous Biglerville donor has given $1,200 to the community's fire department to hand out 200 meals to Upper Adams families on Easter Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
It will be on a first come, first served basis via drive through at the fire house.
Biglerville Fire Company volunteers are working together to provide this bring this Easter meal to 200 community members.
