Adams County government is seeking N95 masks for its emergency responders who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the county was only able to receive one skid of the protective masks and they have been distributed to first responders around the county.
Many businesses use the masks as part of their work equipment, Phiel said. Phiel is asking any business or individual who can contribute protective equipment such as N95 masks to contact Adams County Director of Emergency Services Warren Bladen at 717-334-8603.
