Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, is calling for Secretary of State Rachel Levine to resign or for Gov. Tom Wolf to fire her, claiming she is the reason a large number of people in nursing homes were inflicted with COVID-19.
Nursing homes residents have accounted for 2,529 of the state’s 3,707 reported COVID-19 deaths, according to figures provided by the state.
“Our secretary of health, Dr. Levine, thought it would be good for COVID-positive patients to be returned to eldercare facilities,” Mastriano said. “As a result of that, it broke out like fire.”
Mastriano said Levine stated earlier this year COVID-19 would be especially dangerous for elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
“The secretary needs to be held accountable for that awful decision,” Mastriano said on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.
Mastriano also criticized Wolf’s decision to essentially close the Pennsylvania Right to Know Office.
“When a request comes in, there is a time frame and they have to answer that. There is actually a violation of the law there,” Mastriano said. “The Senate has asked them to return to work there because they have a job to do but they work for the governor and the governor has decided in his infinite wisdom that they need not come in.”
The Wolf administration does not support a bill that would give the public and press access to government records during a disaster declaration, despite the measure passing the state House this week with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Agencies under Gov. Tom Wolf’s purview, including the Department of Health, stopped processing public records requests in mid-March, as offices closed in an effort to mitigate the coronavirus. That means the government can operate largely in secret, with the public having little recourse to force disclosure.
The administration has refused numerous requests, including ones to release documents related to its controversial process of granting waivers to allow certain businesses to reopen during the statewide shutdown.
After the rally, Mastriano invited people to shake his hand.
“Woah, woah, what was that? I know. I choose to be free, how about you?” Mastriano said. “You think about your forefathers and foremothers who fought and defended these freedoms here. They were the vanguards of everything we have.”
Mastriano then delivered a letter to Wolf’s empty office in the Pennsylvania Capitol.
“If he bothers to show up to work, he will see how serious we are,” Mastriano said.
In her daily briefing Monday afternoon, Levine said “I have no direct response to the senator.”
