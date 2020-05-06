Arendtsville firefighters plan to distribute free lunches Saturday.
The idea is to boost “the community’s morale” during a difficult time, Arendtsville Community Volunteer Fire Department President Mark Fulton said.
The need for assistance is up locally because the pandemic is preventing many people from working, but the event’s primary purpose is to “get everybody’s spirits up,” he said.
Anyone can take part in the event, which is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 48 Pearl St., Fulton said.
Participants can ask for enough meals to meet their family’s needs, he said.
Drivers can remain in their cars for curbside pickup.
“They can get their stuff and roll on,” Fulton said.
People can walk up too, he said.
This will be the fire company’s second distribution of free lunches.
More than 200 meals were given away April 18, including meals provided to Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel.
“We’re shooting for 300 this time,” Fulton said.
The expected menu includes cheeseburgers, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, chips, fruit, and bottled water, he said.
Assembling hundreds of lunches is no small matter. Approximately 15 volunteers put hours into the task last month, Fulton said.
An anonymous donor stepped forward to sponsor Saturday’s event, Fulton said.
Donors last month included the Biglerville Athletic Booster Association, Knouse Foods, Mott’s, and John’s Meals, he said.
