For the first time, a York County death was included in daily COVID-19 statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Thursday’s midday confirmed case totals for local counties were: Adams, 18, up from 12 on Wednesday; Cumberland, 41, up from 38; Franklin, 23, up from 21; and York, 102, up from 79.
York County Coroner Pam Gay’s office confirmed Thursday it had received notification of a coronavirus death at UPMC Hanover hospital, but declined to release further details.
The York fatality and another last month in Cumberland are the only ones reported locally thus far.
Statewide totals on the DOH website were: Deaths totaled 90, up from 74 on Wednesday; positive test results, 7,016, up from 5,805; counties with cases, 62, up from 60; negative test results, 47,698, up from 42,427.
Approximate proportions of total positive tests attributed to each age group were: birth to 4, under 1 percent; 5 to 12, under 1 percent; 13 to 18, 1 percent; 19 to 24, 9 percent; 25 to 49, 41 percent; 50 to 64, 29 percent; 65 and older, 19 percent.
Most hospitalizations and fatalities were in the 65-and-above group, according to DOH.
Thursday was the first full day of a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Since Wolf ordered the closing of non-life-sustaining businesses last month, state police of Troop H have issued 19 warning and no citations. Troop H covers Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Dauphin and Perry counties. The state website listed no county-specific figures.
In adjoining Maryland counties, totals rose as of Thursday according to that state’s Department of Health website.
In Carroll County, where illnesses and deaths occurred at a Mt. Airy long-term care facility, confirmed cases rose from 96 to 105.
Frederick County cases increased from 35 to 45.
Increases across Maryland were: Positive test results jumped from 1,985 to 2,331; deaths from 31 to 35; negative results, from 17,233 to 18,890.
Maryland has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since Monday.
