Adams County’s six school districts began responding Thursday after state officials announced schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of press time, all but Littlestown had posted statements on their websites.
All five statements said plans for year-end events such as graduation are being worked out and will be released later.
Lunches and remote learning will continue for the rest of the school year, though students still have today and Monday off due to the holiday, according to the districts.
“It was our hope to have an actual graduation, but we do not anticipate this happening given today’s news. Our high school building administration is working on a project to honor our high school seniors. Please be patient as we work on this,” Conewago Valley School District Superintendent Christopher Rudisill wrote.
Meanwhile, “our goal is to create a sense of structure for our students to engage and keep their minds sharp,” Rudisill wrote.
Other superintendents offered similar comments.
