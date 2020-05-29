While it likely wasn’t the commencement of which several local graduates dreamed, a unique local parking lot ceremony will surely provide a lifetime of memories for those involved.
A number of Walmart’s younger employees were celebrated as their families looked on Wednesday evening on the parking lot to the side of the Gettysburg store, all while observing the commanded social distancing edict.
In the opening remarks amid balloons and banners, Stephen Shipley, store managerial staff, said the idea to honor the local Walmart employees who are graduating without the customary pomp and circumstance from their respective schools was the brainchild of Becky Herring, with “Jody and Lisa helping out.”
The program opened with the graduates processing to their respective seats, which were at least six feet apart. Nearly a dozen area high school seniors were joined by college graduates, Jose Rivera, Penn State, and Sarah Lamb Shull, Shippensburg University, all associates at the local store while they attended school. Graduating high school seniors employed at Walmart include: Hailey Lamo, Bermudian Springs High School; Brady Showaker, Biglerville High School; Austin Kane, Biglerville High School; Marielena Acevedo, Biglerville High School; Ryan Bennett, Francis Scott Key High School; Armondo Torres, Biglerville High School; Madison Clabaugh, Delone Catholic High School; Arturo SanJuan, Gettysburg High School; Brianna Laraemy, Gettysburg High School; Dominic Rowell, Littlestown High School; and Wyatt Cline, Biglerville High School.
Ken Williamson, market manager for Walmart, offered the keynote address.
“It’s a different world we live in … it is changed forever,” he said of the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the graduates look back on the evening’s festivities, Williamson said he hopes the memory is “special.”
Addressing the high school graduates in particular, he described it as the “first big accomplishment in your lives.”
“It’s an open door to your futures. This is that first big step. Think about what you have accomplished since kindergarten,” Williamson said, challenging them to go forth and make their marks.
Williamson said over the years he has learned three important life lessons.
“First, set goals and expect to fail. Life is unfair,” he said.
Suffering heartbreaks is part of life, something to overcome and forge ahead, he said.
“Take risks,” he challenged.
Second, working hard is imperative, said Williamson.
“Nothing is achieved without hard work,” he said.
Lastly, “listen to and love your parents,” Williamson said, noting likely many of the young adults would disagree with that bit of advice, at least until they are older.
“Since the day you were born you have been the most important thing in their lives. The older you get, the smarter your parents are going to get,” he said.
His remark was met with nods of understanding from the parents, and a few quizzical looks from the graduates.
“Your generation will shape the future for us,” Williamson assured.
As the graduates’ names were read they made their way forward to receive a certificate of accomplishment conferred by Shipley. Following the traditional cap toss, refreshments were offered and gifts bestowed.
