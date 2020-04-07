For 50 years a Littlestown woman has blessed her church family through music.
Undeterred by the problematic pandemic, Irene Pitzer Tracey found a way to continue sharing her talents, filling homes with hymns in the process.
“When I found out church was cancelled, I thought people still needed some connection to the church,” Irene said.
For a couple weeks following the shuttering of church and other doors by the coronavirus epidemic, Irene recorded herself playing hymns on her piano at home, then posted the videos on her Facebook page.
With Holy Week and the approach of Easter, she opted to make an excursion to her church, Wenksville United Methodist Church, to ramp up her musical offerings with selections on the organ, in addition to the piano pieces.
“The response has been unbelievable,” she said. “It’s a way to stay connected to the church.”
Music has been part of Irene’s life since she first began piano lessons when she was but an 8-year-old girl attending Arendtsville Elementary School.
“Music is so important to me. And, people seem to feel blessed by it,” Irene said.
What began as typical piano lessons for a child, commonplace in the 1960s, soon blossomed into a life’s calling.
“I took lessons from Mrs. Guss in Bendersville. She was the pastor’s wife,” said Irene.
Kathryn Orner Guss was the wife of Rev. Jerome Guss. She gave lessons to numerous youngsters over the years.
“She gave me piano lessons at 8, and somewhere between when I was 9 and 10 years old, I started organ lessons also,” Irene said.
As fate would have it, Irene quickly found herself playing the organ in church every Sunday at Wenksville UMC.
When the church’s organist was suddenly, tragically killed, Irene was asked to step up and fill the void, despite still being only a child.
“By my 11th birthday, I became the organist at church,” she said.
Irene said she initially had misgivings about filling such an important role in her congregation.
“I was young. I was only taking lessons. But, Mom and Dad said they would help me. And, here I am 61 and still doing it,” she said.
Marking her 50th year of filling the church with music, Irene knew she couldn’t let down her church family during this current crisis, and conceived of sharing her gift on Facebook.
“I’ve done this all my life. I love to play. I love sharing. I love doing this. I hope people are getting something from it,” said Irene, who is a Biglerville High School Class of 1976 graduate.
Even when Irene and her husband Jim were rearing their daughter, Jennifer, Irene continued to play. Now she shares her musical gift with a grandson, Henry, a kindergartner.
Between recently retiring after 43-1/2 years working at PNC Bank and the existing stay-at-home order, there is plenty of time to record her religious selections to share with anyone who clicks on her Facebook page.
As long as folks are forced to stay away from churches, Irene said she plans to continue to bring hymns to them via social media.
