While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Adams County, commissioners aren’t taking risks, closing county sites and allowing staff to work from home, Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said Wednesday evening.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website showed 10 cases in Cumberland County and two in York County as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
“I just spoke with Bob Reilly, the government relations officer for WellSpan, and he said there are no cases here (Adams County),” Phiel said about 5:43 p.m. Wednesday.
WellSpan indicated via its website COVID-19 is in its “community,” meaning York County.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Courts, based on current conditions due to COVD-19, and best available information for health, safety and welfare of the staff and public, announced all county buildings closed to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, except for emergency court proceedings, said Phiel.
Access to the courthouse for emergency matters will be controlled by the Courts Supervisory Order which is available for view on the Adams County Court webpage. This policy will be in effect until at least Monday, April 6, pending re-evaluation, according to Phiel.
Adams County is taking this action to decrease contributing to the COVD-19 pandemic and increase the assurance that critical and essential county functions continue, Phiel said.
All Adams County operations will continue, with some adjustments depending on department function.
“This is the big thing,” said Phiel. “People are working from home, and people can still call or email the courthouse (offices).”
This includes voter registration and requests for mail-in ballots, he said.
“People can call in or go online, they just can’t walk in to the courthouse,” said Phiel. “Otherwise it’s business as usual.”
Adams County staff will be assigned work-at-home status, except for essential personnel, who will function normally. Each department will have people to answer phone calls and respond to departmental emails, Phiel said.
The department phone numbers and web information can be obtained by going to the Adams County website at www.adamcounty.us.
The Adams County Courthouse entrance will remain staffed by security, open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for limited emergency court hearings, orders, actions, and filings, said Phiel.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge President Judge Michael George already issued a Declaration of Court Emergency on March 16, and a Supervisory Order addressing access to the courts for emergency needs, said Phiel. The order is available on the Adams County website under Courts.
Adams County residents are urged to follow the recommendations of federal, state and local health officials to reduce exposure and a spiked peak level of COVID-119, Phiel said.
Testing is currently available in Adams County, just not up on a walk-up personal request basis, he said. The amount of test kits is not infinite and people must meet certain criteria to have the test ordered, thus preserving supplies for those with more targeted symptoms or exposure, he said.
While as of Wednesday evening there were no confirmed cases in Adams County, there are confirmed cases in neighboring counties, Phiel said.
“Treat this as a serious threat and follow common sense recommendations to minimize and slow down this pandemic,” said Phiel.
Also, there is a serious need for blood donors. Donating blood does not present any additional risk to the donor, he said.
“Let us come together and look out for each other in the weeks ahead,” Phiel said.
