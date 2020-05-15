Kris Webb is tired of what she is terming “the pandemic look.”
The owner of Sixty East Hair Design in Gettysburg loves to cut hair. She said she enjoys making people look and feel better and it makes her sad her salon and others have been shuttered since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Webb started cutting hair this week and invites others to contact her for a cut. She is not charging anyone for a haircut and is doing the trims at her home, not her salon. Most of the cuts will be done in her driveway on Howard Avenue, Gettysburg. She will offer the cuts until Pennsylvania is moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, which is when all salons can reopen.
“We will not break the law,” Webb said Friday. “We cannot walk around any longer and look like the pandemic.”
Webb gets emotional when she thinks about the decades she spent as a hair stylist. She thinks back to when she participated in cut-a-thons at Gettysburg College. Stylists would donate their time and talents and cut hair in exchange for donations to charity. Webb is basing her free haircuts on that concept, with the charity being making people feel better after eight weeks of a pandemic.
“We actually lost connection with one another. It is time we use our gifts and give back to Adams County,” Webb said, adding she hopes other stylists perform free cuts.
Webb stressed her free haircuts are a charitable act and not a marketing strategy. She is taking information from anyone whose hair she cuts and will not accept them as a client when the pandemic ends. She wants them to go back to their normal stylist.
“They will never become a client of mine,” Webb said. “We have stylists all over the place, everyone needs their hair done.”
She began cutting hair earlier this week and already has a full schedule on Sunday. She said she is only allowing one person at a time in her driveway and is fully sanitizing the chair and equipment after each trim.
“I always keep things clean and care deeply about people and their health,” she said.
Anyone who wants a free haircut should contact Webb at 717-357-9015.
