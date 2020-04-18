Any problems resulting from maskless customers being denied entry to a business will generally be treated as trespassing, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Thursday.
Businesses open because they have been designated “life-sustaining” must require customers and employees to wear masks as of 8 p.m. Sunday, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine ordered Wednesday.
Privately-owned businesses have the right to tell people to leave even under normal circumstances, and dealing with issues that way is more efficient for officers than relying on Levine’s order, Glenny said during a press briefing hosted by the Gettysburg Borough COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Task Force.
Beyond three previous DUI-related incidents, no further citations have been issued in connection with the statewide business-closure and stay-at-home orders, Glenny said.
Officers have given verbal warnings, including at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, where playgrounds are closed, he said.
People have said they are there as a family, but officers remind them they do not know who was touching the playground equipment 20 minutes earlier, Glenny said.
Fluctuating numbers of calls received by the department make it difficult to identify a clear overall trend, but calls of two types have increased, Glenny said.
Reports of domestic disturbances are up, likely because of “people being cooped up together,” he said.
And relatives and medical offices are calling more often to request officers check on people’s well-being, Glenny said.
On the other hand, reports of “serious crime” are down, Glenny said, adding “knock on wood.”
Glenny thanked residents for “really doing their part” and only leaving home for life-sustaining business.
Police have received an “incredible amount of support” from the community, “and we very much appreciate it,” Glenny said.
The police department’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, is “currently OK,” but “I would not say we’re in really good shape,” Glenny said.
The department’s greatest need is for gloves, he said.
“We go through them more than other things,” he said.
Officers have been operating under a PPE protocol, but Glenny said he added a new requirement last week. Officers entering a residence must now wear PPE including an N95 mask that blocks 95 percent of very small droplets, he said.
By contrast, Glenny said people alone in their cars don’t need to wear masks, though the department has received complaints of people doing so.
People who have questions about what is permissible and what isn’t can call the department for guidance, or consult its Facebook page, he said.
The police department has clear plans in place if any member is affected by COVID-19, Glenny said.
Borough Council President Jake Schindel urged the community to support local businesses, which are “really hurting” because of the pandemic.
The briefing occurred in the borough hall and was streamed live on the borough Facebook page and by Community Media of South Central PA. All of the participants wore masks.
The Gettysburg Times covered the event remotely and submitted written questions in advance.
