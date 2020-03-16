The Tyrone Township municipal building is closed to the public effective March 17 due to virus concerns.
The building “will remain closed until reevaluated and deemed safe to open,” according to a public notice ad filed with the Gettysburg Times.
“The public is encouraged to conduct business with the township electronically” via Tyrone.Township@comcast.net or 717-528-4012,” the ad reads.
Payments and documents can be inserted in a mail slot left of the township building’s front door, it says.
The township supervisors also canceled their meeting set for Wednesday.
