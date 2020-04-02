Face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders is an ongoing concern for Adams County, said Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) Director Warren Bladen.
Though he hasn’t received many requests from local agencies in recent days, such calls are likely soon, Bladen said.
“I’m continuing to put pressure on” the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), he said.
ACDES received a single pallet of gear from PEMA March 20 and quickly distributed it to local agencies, Bladen said.
Nothing has arrived since then, Bladen said, but he expressed confidence some gear will arrive in next few days.
Donations of N95 face masks and other PPE are welcome, said Bladen.
He said he “greatly appreciates” donations that have already been made, including masks and gloves. Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact ACDES at 717-334-8603, he said.
Anti-pandemic measures such as business closings and social distancing haven’t significantly affected the types of calls received by the 911 Center, Bladen said, though there have been a few calls concerning things such as groups of young people playing basketball. Unless a situation is an emergency, such concerns are best addressed by contacting local law enforcement agencies directly, he said.
Observing pandemic precautions is vital, Bladen said.
“I can’t stress that enough,” he said.
Helping promote hand washing, staying at home, and other measures are among ACDES’s highest priorities, Bladen said.
ACDES personnel remain healthy, and their morale is high, he said.
Bladen stays out of the room where emergency dispatchers work, and he is the only administrative staff member not working entirely from home, he said. The Adams County Emergency Services Center in Straban Township remains closed to the public, he said.
The county government at large is taking precautions. For example, the county commissioners have been meeting via teleconference. Anyone interested in virtually attending the next meeting at 9 a.m. on April 8 can call 1-844-621-3956 and enter meeting number 479516558#.
ACDES’s other top priorities include monitoring conditions in the county as they change and “maintaining continuity of operations in the 911 Center,” Bladen said.
Plans have been created to address numerous potential scenarios and are “reviewed constantly,” he said.
Bladen praised WellSpan Health for taking steps such as increasing the number of Gettysburg Hospital rooms with air-handling equipment designed to minimize the spread of viruses and setting up outdoor COVID-19 testing sites.
“WellSpan has done an incredible job” and has “really met the county’s needs,” he said.
