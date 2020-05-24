The total of COVID-19 deaths in Adams County has risen from six to seven, Coroner Patricia Felix said.
A woman died Thursday at a nursing home where all but one of the county’s deaths have taken place, Felix said Sunday.
Felix has declined to identify the nursing home publicly. One of the county’s deaths occurred at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Felix said.
All of the deceased were elderly with underlying medical conditions, Felix said.
Thursday’s death was the first since the last weekend in April, according to Felix.
Adams’ case total continues to increase, according to the websites of both the state Department of Health and regional care provider WellSpan Health.
The state website reported 226 positive tests in the county so far during the pandemic, as well as a cumulative total of 2,722 negative tests. The state’s positive totals were 214 Friday and 148 May 6.
The state’s death total match Felix’s at seven. Those totals have not always agreed, leading Felix to challenge the state’s numbers publicly.
For the county’s population of 102,811, the virus death rate works out to 6.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the state website.
WellSpan reported on its site Sunday that it had conducted 185 positive tests and 2,506 negative tests in Adams since March 10. Positive totals were 180 Friday and 148 May 13.
The WellSpan site Friday reported one patient with the virus and two more with suspected cases at the Gettysburg hospital. Sunday, it reported no COVID patients at the hospital.
The WellSpan site does list the single death at the Gettysburg hospital.
