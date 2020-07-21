Coronavirus testing by WellSpan Health has increased in recent days due to the gradual resumption of elective surgeries, said Will Lavery, public relations manager for the regional care provider.
Walk-in testing and more advanced antibody testing are not on the immediate horizon, Lavery said.
“WellSpan is using dedicated care locations and testing collection sites for individuals that have been instructed to go by their physician. They are not meant for walk-up individuals,” according to wellspan.org.
Across WellSpan’s system, the number of tests performed daily began to ramp up June 19, when 594 tests were performed, according to the website. The total Friday was 761, according to the website.
Since March 10, WellSpan has conducted 47,229 tests across the six counties it serves, according to the website.
Positive tests totaled 3,955, and COVID-19 deaths totaled 97 among WellSpan patients in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.
In Adams, tests totaled 5,517, with 313 positive results as of Monday, with three deaths so far at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health website provides cumulative totals including all testing, not just WellSpan’s.
Adams deaths at 15
As of Monday, the state showed 399 confirmed cases in Adams County, along with 7,024 negative test results.
The state also showed 15 Adams County deaths. The state apportions COVID-19 deaths according to the deceased’s county of residence, not where deaths actually occur.
The state website indicated there have been COVID-19 cases at six Adams County nursing and personal care homes, involving 57 residents and 10 employees as of July 14. Deaths totaled nine, all at Paramount Senior Living at Chambersburg Road near Fayetteville, according to data posted on the website.
Adams County Coroner Pat Felix’s office has handled 11 COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the county thus far, all people who were elderly and had underlying medical conditions, she said Monday.
Felix became aware of another via a death certificate signed by a doctor in advance of a cremation, she said, and had not yet received notification of the third hospital death, which was listed on WellSpan’s website as of Friday.
Zero out-of-pocket
“Patients should call their primary care provider to be screened to determine any need for testing or for care related to COVID-19,” according to WellSpan’s website, which also offers an online screening tool.
For WellSpan patients, the “out-of-pocket cost for COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing is $0,” according to WellSpan’s website, which indicates an order is required from a physician or advanced practice clinician, who can direct patients to testing location.
Similarly, area health care provider UPMC is not offering walk-in testing, and a physician’s order is needed, according to upmc.com.
“We are offering testing to patients before certain in-hospital procedures to make sure they do not have the coronavirus, even if they don’t have symptoms. People infected with the coronavirus still can spread it while asymptomatic,” according to the UPMC website.
“UPMC’s standard charge for a COVID-19 diagnostic lab test is $125 and the standard charge for the specimen collection is $30. If you have insurance, most plans will waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, so there should be no out-of-pocket cost to you for this test,” according to the website.
“If you do not have insurance you will not have an out-of-pocket cost for the COVID-19 diagnostic lab test,” according to the website.
