Editor, Gettysburg Times,
So, why is it every time there is a major economic crisis that socialism looks so inviting to corporate and small business America? What happened to the mantra that conservatives shout at the poor, the working poor and working class to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps? In times of crisis why can’t corporate and small business Americans pull themselves up by ‘their’ own bootstraps instead of depending on government, the welfare state and taxpayers for their bailouts; or now that most senior will lose most of their 401k’s? Can’t you pull yourselves up by your bootstraps? Why should my taxpaying money go to bailout the airline, casino, cruise ship, oil and gas, and restaurant industries and seniors? How does it feel when the shoe is on the other foot and you have no bootstraps anymore?
Now that we are in an economic crisis and at a crossroads, why not take this opportunity to seriously rethink our whole economic system, and incorporate major changes to it—socialism on a massive scale – socialism for everyone; not just corporations and small businesses. Let’s rethink universal healthcare, housing, college free education, $15.00 living wage per hour for the working poor.
Fiscal conservatives and Mitch McConnell haven’t yet blinked at giving corporate American $2 trillion in bailouts. Imagine what that will do to our national deficit? I haven’t yet heard anyone say, “I don’t want my grandchildren and their grandchildren paying for our out-of-control overspending just because there is an economic crisis.”
Milton Friedman once stated that, “Only in a crisis – actual or perceived – produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.” We are at a crossroads here in this pandemic: We can either take this opportunity as the coronavirus capitalism that Trump and Republicans want to proceed with; and the same old neoliberal forms of capitalism Democrats want; or we can take a more progressive path to capitalism that Bernie Sanders campaigns for where its forms work for everyone; where there is a level playing field between capitalism and socialism; where the working poor and working class are on an even par with the one percent; where there are less haves and have nots. Let’s get this right this time around Americans! Let’s not have a repeat of 2008.
Tim Miller,
Gettysburg
