Churches, courthouses and any building with a bell tower is encouraged to show support of those assisting with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania State Mayors Association is encouraging bells to ring for three minutes at 7 p.m. on May 3, McSherrystown Mayor Tony Weaver told the borough council during its meeting Wednesday.
“They are giving their due to the people who have really gotten us through this pandemic – police officers, borough workers, first responders, grocery workers, garbage workers,” Weaver said during the meeting, which was held via the Zoom videoconferencing app due to the pandemic. “Also, if people have bells they can ring them.”
Father Charles Persing, pastor of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, told him his church’s bells will ring as part of the statewide effort, Weaver said, noting he also reached out to Life Discovery Church.
“Several other municipalities in Adams County have also gotten on board with this,” Weaver said.
The council unanimously supported Weaver’s proclamation claiming May 3 Bells Across Pennsylvania Day in McSherrystown.
“Since the days of the American Revolution, the bell has served as an instrument to express communal gratitude, camaraderie and resolve,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.