Pandemic-related revenue losses mean federal funds are needed to avoid service cuts, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said Thursday.
He asked the public to help “build momentum” for pending federal legislation by contacting U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13.
The proposed Coronavirus Community Relief Act, H.R. 6467, would provide $250 billion for communities with populations under 500,000, Gable said during the weekly press briefing of the Gettysburg Borough COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Task Force.
“Like small businesses, governments are hurting as well,” Gable said.
Without help, cuts could eventually hit even the police department, he said.
“We’re not there yet,” but “we don’t want to get there,” Gable said.
Key revenue sources have collapsed because of the statewide business-shutdown and stay-at-home orders, Gable said.
For example, parking revenues have “cratered to zero,” he said.
Parking revenues for April, May, and June last year totaled nearly $340,000, Gable said. Unless things change, that much could be lost this year, Gable said.
The 2020 budget forecasts parking revenue at $1.21 million, or about 23 percent of approximately $5.32 million in total revenue.
Other significant borough revenue sources, such as permit fees and taxes on earned income and overnight lodging, are all down to “essentially zero” because of the pandemic, Gable said.
Earlier in the week, Gable said a property tax increase “would become almost a certainty” in the absence of either significant federal “stimulus” money for strapped municipalities or reductions in service.
Suggested text for a letter or email advocating for the proposed legislation is on the borough’s website.
A link including the phrase “Lobbying Letter” is on the left side of the page at www.gettysburgpa.gov/covid-19.
An effort to contact Joyce’s office Friday afternoon resulted in no response by evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.