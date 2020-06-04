Outdoor dining will resume Friday in Gettysburg.
Mayor Ted Streeter formally rescinded a curfew, enforcement of parking and building code ordinances has resumed, and public restrooms will reopen Monday at the Racehorse Alley parking garage, according to a borough release.
The borough “is taking steps toward normalcy” as Adams County remains under the state’s yellow phase of pandemic precautions, according to the release.
Outdoor dining will resume in keeping with the state’s guidance.
“The borough continues to process and issue outdoor dining permits for any restaurant wishing to utilize outdoor seating,” according to the release. Permit information is available from the borough’s planning department at 717-334-1160, ext. 247.
Restaurants with reserved parking spaces for takeout pickup “may retain their meter bag reservations until the borough moves into the green phase,” according to the release.
“Normal permitting processes for food trucks and transient retail businesses” have resumed, according to the release.
Borough officials are studying a proposal to allow businesses to extend operations into parking spaces on some streets. Discussion of the matter is expected during Monday’s council meeting, set for 7 p.m. It is to be live-streamed at www.communitymedia.net and via the Borough of Gettysburg Facebook page. Borough residents and taxpayers can register to provide public comment during the meeting until noon Monday at cgable@gettysburgpa.gov or 717-334-1160, ext. 222.
Though the curfew was lifted effective Wednesday, Streeter’s formal emergency declaration of March 16 remains in effect, according to the release. The curfew, imposed April 2, applied rules for minors to adults not engaged in an authorized activity.
During last week’s borough council meeting, Police Chief Robert Glenny said he had no objections to removing the adult curfew, saying its primary purpose was to help protect closed businesses which are now beginning to reopen. Council members agreed.
Routine parking enforcement patrols have resumed and will continue seven days per week.
“Full-service code enforcement” has resumed “in response to increased complaints. All borough property owners are expected to comply with all borough ordinances. Notices of violation will be issued first to obtain voluntary compliance. Failure to address any identified violation will escalate into fines and the issuance of citations,” according to the release.
The four restrooms in the garage are reopening “to alleviate the increasing demand for public restrooms as businesses begin to resume operations,” according to the release.
Because of limited staffing, the restrooms will be serviced once daily Monday through Friday and will be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
