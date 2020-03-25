Obtaining and distributing supplies to first responders is a top priority for the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES), Director Warren Bladen said.
A “small skid” of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived Friday from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Bladen said.
“As soon as it came in, we got it out to the first responders,” he said.
Bladen requested supplies before any shortages occurred, and will seek more to provide “backfill” as supplies are expended, he said.
“My goal is to push PEMA” because “we’re going to need more,” he said.
At the moment, he said local firefighters, police, and emergency medical personnel are generally “all holding their own” in terms of supplies.
Protective equipment on hand now but likely to need replenishment in the future includes masks, goggles, face shield, gowns, and examination gloves, he said.
The masks included both those rated N95, which remove 95 percent of airborne particles above a certain size, and surgical masks, he said. Emergency personnel use the N95 masks to help them stay healthy so they can serve others, while surgical masks are worn by patients, he said.
Bladen is also taking steps to protect his own staff, including 9-1-1 dispatchers and emergency management staffers, who are healthy thus far.
Bladen doesn’t even enter the room where the dispatchers work, in order to “reduce the chance” of inadvertently spreading the virus, he said. Other emergency management staffers, except Bladen, are working from home, he said.
Bladen initially closed the second floor of the Adams County Emergency Services Center, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Straban Township, where the “public service answering point” is located. He has since closed the entire structure to the public, he said.
“I have a very professional and dedicated staff” whose “spirits are high,” and who are “pulling together as team to get through this,” Bladen said.
The 9-1-1 center is operating normally and maintaining “situational awareness,” Bladen said. The latter means communicating at least once daily with PEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, local first responders, and healthcare providers, he said.
It appears local residents are doing a good job of staying home and taking other anti-virus precautions, but “we can’t relax” in efforts to keep case numbers down to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed, Bladen said. WellSpan Health, which operates Gettysburg Hospital, is doing a “fantastic” job as the pandemic rolls on, he said.
