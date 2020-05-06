Land of Little Horses is offering a new way to get carry-out food and be entertained while you wait.
The 49-year-old, family-friendly park located at 125 Glenwood Drive, Gettysburg, has always been known for its famous miniature horses and would have been open by now if it not for the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our staff started brainstorming ways that we can make a difference for both the park and our customers,” said Maggie Baldwin, owner.
The park is home to a fully-functioning café when the park is open for business.
“The horses have been trained throughout the winter in preparation for a new show this season. We’re ready to be open,” she said.
Beginning Mother’s Day weekend, Land of Little Horses is offering a Carry-Out Cabaret in your car. Attendees must make reservations and pre-order online. While the food is being delivered, guests will have the opportunity to roll down their windows and get a preview of the talent that awaits them at the park when they are able to come back for real visits.
The show and the meals will be delivered to the guests right in the parking lot and they’ll be able to enjoy the show and the food (if they like) from the comfort of their own car. We do ask people remain parked for the duration of the show which should last approximately 20-30 minutes.
For the opening weekend, show times will be Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 9, at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.; and Mother’s Day brunch shows will be held Sunday, May 10, at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.
Menus and prices will be listed on social media and at www.landoflittlehorses.com. Space is limited to 25 cars per show, so make reservations early.
Park staff is hopeful this is a popular attraction and they can continue this offering and other socially-distant options while following safety guidelines mandated the governor, state Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, until the park can fully open.
