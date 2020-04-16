Economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic could reach as far as the 2021-22 school year budget, Upper Adams School District Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said last week.
Impacts range from additional expenses to reduced local taxes and uncertainty about state funding, Hobbs told the school board during a committee meeting.
For example, the York-Adams Tax Bureau estimates local earned income tax collections could decrease by up to 30 percent as soon as June or July, Hobbs said.
In addition, state food reimbursements “will not match” the cost of providing free lunches to all families, which the district continues to do to avoid food insecurity during a period of high unemployment, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
No tax hike is goal
“The hope is not to have a tax increase” for the 2020-21 budget, Doll said.
“We have to do everything we can to make that a reality,” board President Tom Wilson said. “We need to sharpen our pencils and see where we can go from here.”
Hobbs presented a budget outlook Tuesday, with further discussion planned May 5 and May 19 and a vote on adoption June 16.
Preliminary projections include a 3.64-percent increase in overall expenditures, from just over $30.1 million in 2019-20 to just over $31.2 million in 2020-21.
The increase would be driven mainly by the proposed addition of a fifth-grade teacher and overall contractual increases in salaries and benefits, Hobbs said.
Under Hobbs’ projections, a tax increase of zero would leave a shortfall of nearly $1.17 million. A 2.75-percent tax hike would leave a shortfall of just over $805,000.
A 3.6-percent hike would leave a shortfall of nearly $694,000. In January, the board voted 6-0 to limit any potential property tax increase to 3.6 percent or less, in line with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s inflation index, which caps increases possible without a referendum.
One option is to use some portion of the unassigned fund balance to cover part of the shortfall. It accumulates from year to year like a savings account and is expected to stand at nearly $1.05 million at the end of June.
Other options include finding ways to reduce proposed expenditures and limiting funds set aside for future capital projects.
Little of the district budget is actually under the board’s control, Hobbs warned. The state determines much funding and mandates many things such as contributions to the state retirement system, while faculty and administrative salaries are set by contract, and debt payments are inflexible, she said.
Remote meetings
Tuesday’s meeting took place via the Zoom teleconferencing application to maintain social distancing.
Of about 36 participants, it appeared four or five were not board members or district employees, Doll said. The Gettysburg Times was among participants.
A link by which members of the public can attend will be posted on the district website, www.upperadams.org, prior to future meetings, according to Doll.
Questions about the new meeting process, questions for the board to consider, or requests to be on the meeting agenda can be emailed to Questions4Board@upperadams.org, Doll wrote Thursday in an email.
Emails must be received by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the board meeting, he wrote.
The board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 21, with a public agenda review session starting at 6:30 p.m.
Members voted Tuesday to end a policy requiring at least five board members to be physically present for meetings.
The board “never dreamt” it would be meeting under the current conditions, member Ron Ebbert said.
