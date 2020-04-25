Biglerville seniors have caps and gowns at the ready. Now all they need is a plan detailing when and where they will celebrate graduation.
Seven Biglerville High School employees from the guidance department and office staff handed out graduation gear to students who drove through the high school parking lot Thursday afternoon. Biglerville Principal Beth Graham said plans for graduation are still being formulated.
“It’s something that is so special to the kids and families,” she said. “You just want to make sure you make the right decision for the kids and for the safety of the community.”
On Saturday, April 25, Biglerville also plans to hold Senior Light Up Night, in which those in Upper Adams School District are encouraged to decorate their lawns and windows in honor of the graduating Canners. For the event, each senior was provided with a congratulatory black-and-gold graduation sign to place in their lawn.
Distributing the signs in time for the event was the impetus for providing a pick-up, Graham said. Since the event is senior-oriented, the staff found it efficient to pass out the signs and graduation gear at the same time, she said.
“Some families have said they want to take pictures and things, so we thought we’d take advantage as soon as we could,” Graham said.
Students and their families were alerted to the giveaway a week in advance through an automated email. Posts on Facebook and Instagram throughout the week also provided directions.
Students were asked not to leave their cars during the pick-up to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Of the 115 pre-ordered cap and gown packs, only four remained after the distribution. The district will contact those families, Graham said.
Each graduation bundle was sealed in plastic, Graham said.
The signs, purchased from Jamco Corporation by the Class of 2020, were disinfected before shipment, according to the factory Graham said.
Rain started to fall late during the two-hour giveaway, but Graham said most of the items were dispensed by then.
“We miss the connection with the kids, so we looked forward to seeing them today,” Graham said. “It was nice.”
