Thanks to a $145,000 donation, Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) students will be able to borrow devices to help them take part in remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation came from the HACC Foundation, according to a release.
“Statistically, HACC students experience the challenges of poverty at a higher rate than the national average. Many HACC students are faced with difficult economic decisions on a routine basis. For some, the impact of these decisions can place insurmountable hurdles between a student and academic progress,” Director of Academic Technologies Jason Beaudin said.
The funds will provide desktop computers, wireless hot spots to provide internet service, and webcams so students can interact with their instructors and classmates.
Once routine operations return, the hot spots and webcams will be integrated into HACC’s Technology Loan program, which allows students to sign out devices based on need, according to the release.
Also, the desktops will be integrated into HACC’s personal computer loan program, which allows qualifying students to keep devices after graduating.
HACC will continue to provide remote instruction and services through May 17.
Due to the pandemic, HACC closed its campuses to students and began offering services such as academic advising remotely on March 16, according to its website.
Reopening is tentatively set for May 18, according to the website.
HACC’s Gettysburg campus at 731 Old Harrisburg Road is one of five in the region.
The HACC Foundation was established in 1985 and is a nonprofit organization, according to the release.
