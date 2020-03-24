Evictions are suspended until further notice in Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George ordered Thursday.
“Until further order of the court, no person may be evicted from property regardless of whether an order for eviction has previously been entered,” George’s order reads.
Amid efforts to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, pushing “families potentially out into the street” or into crowded facilities would “only increase the risk,” George said Monday.
“To add more stress to an already stressed system would not make sense,” he said.
“We are currently experiencing an extraordinary time” and have a “social responsibility” to look beyond ourselves, George said.
He also noted limited law office operations during the pandemic, which could affect the availability of counsel.
George’s order “keeps local families stable as we try to get through this crisis together,” South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve said Monday.
The order is especially crucial for low-wage workers, many of whom have been laid off from their jobs due to the pandemic, she said.
“We at SCCAP are really appreciative that the court took this opportunity to give families a fighting chance in this difficult time,” Shreve said. “If you lose your housing, getting stable again is so much more difficult.”
Finding a new place requires a security deposit and first month’s rent, which is a tall order for people who have already fallen behind, Shreve said.
Even if affordable housing can be found, those with an eviction on their record, even one that’s not their fault, may have a tough time finding an owner who will rent to them, she said.
The demand for affordable housing far exceeds the supply, which “makes finding housing in Adams County so difficult,” Shreve said. Only about 1 percent of local rental residences are available at any given time, she said.
Meanwhile, the county lacks sufficient resources to serve homeless people, Shreve said.
Typically, it takes about 30 days to go from receiving the landlord’s notice to leave because of missed rent to being evicted by court order, she said.
“This is not about not paying landlords,” who have revenue requirements like anyone, Shreve said. The goal is to keep people from losing housing during the pandemic, Shreve said.
George’s order will also prevent any wave of evictions that might otherwise make a longstanding problem worse in the long term, she said. Employers are already having a hard time finding workers who can afford to live in Adams County or to commute here from other communities with lower rents, Shreve said.
SCCAP has been involved in providing emergency rent, sheltering homeless people, helping homeless families move into rentals, providing food and other supplies for those in need, and other programs.
Also welcoming George’s order was @Home in Adams County, which unites numerous local organizations in working toward additional affordable housing here.
“This is great news!” read a post on the group’s Facebook page.
SCAAP coordinates @Home, which is funded by the Adams County Community Foundation.
The order affects “any order directing possession or eviction from any property entered by the Court of Common Pleas or a magisterial district judge.”
“Any person who violates this order will be subject to contempt proceedings,” the order reads.
George directed the order be distributed to his fellow judges, court administration, magisterial district judges, the county commissioners and sheriff’s department, constables, and the Adams County Bar Association.
George’s order does not address mortgage foreclosures, which are a separate legal issue, he said.
However, he said, foreclosures can’t be initiated now because civil courts and law offices are generally closed.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week forbade residential evictions based on failure to make payments until April 3.
“This court is aware that the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic may cause individuals to suffer a loss of income, which in turn may delay rent payments, mortgage-loan payments, or the like – including payments to be made by individuals who may be under self-imposed quarantine or who may otherwise be either carrying the virus or vulnerable to infection,” the supreme court order reads.
