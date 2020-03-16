The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center will close March 17 to 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release from the Gettysburg Foundation, which operates the museum. The battlefield will remain accessible.
All Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg National Military Park events and programs scheduled during this time are canceled.
Currently, the Museum & Visitor Center is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 1. The Gettysburg Foundation press release stated it will continually evaluate the situation, taking into account guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and state and federal officials.
Guests with tickets for the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience, battlefield tour packages, shuttles to Eisenhower National Historic Site, the David Wills House, group reservations or special events during the closure period may reschedule their visits for a later date or receive a full refund, according to the release.
Guests may also contact the Gettysburg Foundation at 877-874-2478 for refunds, questions or concerns.
