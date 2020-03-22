Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site has closed all buildings and restrooms in response to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Executive Order to close all non-life sustaining operations to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Park grounds, roads, trails and parking areas will remain open to the public, the release states. Park gates will be opened and closed at their normal times. There is no public parking available at Eisenhower National Historic Site.
As of March 20, Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will not issue permits, conduct on-site public or educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information and services, the relase states..
NPS encourages people who choose to visit Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
