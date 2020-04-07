To help keep first responders healthy, a local business treated emergency vehicles with disinfectant fog at no charge over the weekend.
“If we lose our volunteers, we’re really hurting bad,” said Bradley Dunham, director of emergency services for C.A.R.E. Property Services, which operates 1-800-BOARDUP of South Central Pennsylvania.
A four-person crew worked Friday and Saturday to treat fire trucks and ambulances at nearly a dozen companies across Adams County, Dunham said Sunday.
The aerosolized agent they used is “the best line of defense we know of that we have at our disposal” to battle the coronavirus, he said.
Crew members also wiped down frequently touched parts of vehicles such as handles and steering wheels, Dunham said.
If a vehicle is potentially exposed to the virus in the future, perhaps by transporting a suspected COVID-19 patient, it will be treated again at no charge, he said.
“It’s about giving back to the first responders,” Dunham said
On Friday alone, “our crew treated and wiped down over 50 first responder vehicles,” according to 1-800-BOARDUP’s Facebook page.
Support for the volunteers is especially important now because the pandemic has interrupted fundraising activities, said Dunham, who is chief of the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department in York County. Dunham is also a retired state trooper who works as a division fire chief for the Borough of West York.
Vehicles were treated at the Gettysburg, Fountaindale, Cashtown, Biglerville, York Springs, Barlow, United Hook & Ladder, Northeast Adams, and Heidlersburg companies, plus Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, and York County’s Pleasant Hill, Dunham said.
C.A.R.E. provides fire, water, and mold restoration services and energy services, according to its website. Its owners are Jordan Lehr and Dave Pepper, he said.
1-800-BOARDUP provides “24-hour disaster victim assistance and emergency restoration and clean up services,” according to the Facebook page.
Vehicle disinfection procedures mirrored those the company uses in domestic and office settings, Dunham said. Application by fog is more effective in reaching all surfaces than a liquid application would be, he said.
Crews used a botanical product called Bioesque, he said. Test results are not yet available to assure it kills 100 percent of the coronavirus, he said, but the product’s website identifies it a broad-spectrum disinfectant registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that “kills 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, fungi and molds.”
