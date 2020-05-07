Farmers markets are designed for shoppers to purchase fresh, local food while interacting with their neighbors.
In the age of social distancing, the latter part of that purpose is on hold.
Mask-wearing customers will still be able to visit the Adams County Farmers Market, which opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, at the Gettysburg Station Lot, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, Manager Reza Djalal said.
“It’s fair to say the festival-type atmosphere people associate with farmers’ markets won’t be in play this year,” Djalal said.
The same number of vendors as last year, 12, will be at the market, Djalal said, but they will be encompassing twice the amount of space to encourage social distancing. Customers are asked to stay six feet apart and vendors must set-up contactless displays so food is out of reach of customers.
To even further promote safety, the market has launched an online ordering system on its website, www.acfarmersmarkets.org. Customers can order products and pick them up Saturday. The items will be available for pickup at the respective vendor this week, said Djalal, but it is his hope to recruit what he is terming “social solidarity volunteers” so in future weeks customers’ orders from various vendors will be gathered into one box and available for curbside pickup. Those wishing to volunteer should contact Djalal at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or 717-339-7396.
Djalal is excited about the online ordering program and hopes it will continue after the pandemic ends.
“The necessity to find new ways to get food to the customer may have benefited farmers markets throughout the country,” he said.
As of 3 p.m., Thursday, $1,500 worth of good had been purchased through the online ordering system, Djalal said. Last year, the average total spent each Saturday was $7,500.
Lizzy Cooper, Adams County Farmers Market Association marketing committee chair, said purchasing locally-produced foods not only guarantees freshness but it helps farmers who live in Adams County.
“People should really find ways to support their local farmers, whether at the market or their farm store,” Cooper said. “We really have a lot of options here in Adams County.”
Kathy Gaskin, executive director of Healthy Adams County and Adams County Farmers Market board member, said there are several programs in place to help families in need increase their buying power at the market thanks to a grant from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. Families using the Farmers Market Nutrition Market Vouchers or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program can have their dollars doubled at the market, Gaskin said. Another program, Healthy Options, gives 130 families vouchers to the market, Gaskin said. More info on the programs is available at www.healthyadamscounty.org/default.aspx?pageid=11507.
