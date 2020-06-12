After review of guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will extend its online instruction and student services through the fall semester, according to a release from the school.
The exception will be hands-on/experiential components of approved programs.
“Throughout the pandemic, the safety and well-being of our students and employees have been our top priority,” said John J. Sygielski, Ed.D., MBA, HACC president and chief executive officer. “I am impressed and inspired by the resilience and excellence of our students and employees as they have navigated these very challenging times.”
The college’s vice president echoed similar sentiments.
“It is our responsibility as a community college to give our students every opportunity to succeed with their education,” saidLinnie Carter, Ph.D., APR, vice president of college advancement at HACC and executive director of the HACC Foundation. “We know that the financial struggles our students typically face have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Thanks to our generous donors, the HACC Foundation is pleased to provide additional financial supports to our students. For example, we provided HACC Offers Students Empowerment (HOPE) grants to 1,356 students who were not eligible to receive CARES Act funding. We also paid to eliminate the past due balances of more than 515 select students who owed nominal amounts to the college so they could register for summer and fall classes. We provided 40 $1,000 tuition giveaways to students who enroll for summer, and we have doubled that amount to offer 40 $2,000 tuition giveaways to students who enroll for the fall semester by Aug. 14.”
Students and employees were notified of the fall plans via email today.
Additional information regarding this issue is available at hacc.edu/Coronavirus and in the College’s online newsroom.
