The Adams County Farm Bureau announced the winners of the Farm Safety Contest.
Austin Adams of Hanover, Pa., and Ty Showers and Bree Showers of Aspers, are the winners of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Farm Safety Contest for Adams County.
This year the theme was “Be Safe, Don’t Pass.”
These submissions will be judged against other counties’ submissions for a $100 gift card and a $50 gift card.
