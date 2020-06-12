The following students were named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the winter 2020 term.
Dalton Bowlin of Littlestown, majoring in business administration
Sarah Howe of Gettysburg, majoring in business Administration
Shannon Iles of Littlestown, majoring in business administration
Lori Johnson of Biglerville, majoring in business administration
Paige Lambert of East Berlin, majoring in homeland security management
Stacey Rife of McSherrystown, majoring in healthcare management
Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg, majoring in business administration
Michelle Rowe of McSherrystown, majoring in business administration
Jeremy Sanders of Aspers, majoring in information technology
Tiffany Slonaker of Gettysburg, majoring in occupational therapy assistant
Emily Sponseller of New Oxford, majoring in business administration
Lorena Zepeda of Littlestown, majoring in criminal justice administration
To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Upper Iowa University announced the dean’s list for the spring semester. A student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student to be named to the list.
The honored students included Adrienne Marcionette, a public administration major from Littlestown.
Austin Shank, a mechanical engineering major at Grove City College from New Oxford, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring semester. Shank is a 2017 graduate of New Oxford High School and is the son of Kevin and Vonita Shank of New Oxford.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Over 1700 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Adams County students who earned a spot on the dean’s list include:
Amy Adams of East Berlin
Noah Ayers of Aspers
Stephani Becker of New Oxford
Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown
Marissa Bonett of Littlestown
Alana Bortner of Gettysburg
Nicholas Boyer of York Springs
Carlos Castillo of Biglerville
Gabrielle Crouse of East Berlin
Caitlin Danner of Gettysburg
Bailey Deatrick of New Oxford
Nathaniel Dodson of New Oxford
Gabrielle Emeigh of York Springs
Jennifer Garcia-Reyes of York Springs
Kylie Good of East Berlin
Maura Griffin of New Oxford
Taylor Groft of East Berlin
Allan Hansen of Littlestown
Kayla Harris of New Oxford
Morgan Hess of New Oxford
Morgan Hoak of East Berlin
Dalton Hughes of East Berlin
Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg
Kristin Langrill of Littlestown
Benjamin Lehman of Abbottstown
Trevor Losego of Littlestown
Briana Majeski of Littlestown
Mya Massey of East Berlin
Ian Miller of Littlestown
Jarod Miller of East Berlin
Hannah Myers of Aspers
Jason Nichols of Gettysburg
Allison Owings of Littlestown
Mya Porcello of East Berlin
Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown
Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford
Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg
Brianna Saylor of Littlestown
Amber Segessenman of Littlestown
Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin
Audree Shue of New Oxford
John Soliday of Gettysburg
Courtney Taylor of Aspers
Eli Thornton of East Berlin
Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg
Madison Tyson of New Oxford
Robert Weaver of Gardners
Ashlee Weigle of Gardners
Patricia Weigle, of York Springs, graduated from Spring Arbor University with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Spring Arbor University (SAU) is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate and graduate students. As a leader in adult and professional studies, SAU continues to make a faith-based, liberal arts education accessible to working adults who wish to complete associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees. With programs offered throughout locations in Michigan and online, SAU continues to meet the growing needs of its students.
More than 2,550 students were named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
Presley Layne Berryhill of New Oxford
Olivia L Blasone of East Berlin
Elizabeth Grace Coover of New Oxford
Madison Mae Eckert of Orrtanna
Alicia M Hernandez of Orrtanna
Patricia Katherine Pellegrino of Gettysburg
Madeline N Sassani of East Berlin
Kayla Jean Sloan of Abbottstown
