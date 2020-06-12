The following students were named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the winter 2020 term.

Dalton Bowlin of Littlestown, majoring in business administration

Sarah Howe of Gettysburg, majoring in business Administration

Shannon Iles of Littlestown, majoring in business administration

Lori Johnson of Biglerville, majoring in business administration

Paige Lambert of East Berlin, majoring in homeland security management

Stacey Rife of McSherrystown, majoring in healthcare management

Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg, majoring in business administration

Michelle Rowe of McSherrystown, majoring in business administration

Jeremy Sanders of Aspers, majoring in information technology

Tiffany Slonaker of Gettysburg, majoring in occupational therapy assistant

Emily Sponseller of New Oxford, majoring in business administration

Lorena Zepeda of Littlestown, majoring in criminal justice administration

To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better for the term.

Upper Iowa University announced the dean’s list for the spring semester. A student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student to be named to the list.

The honored students included Adrienne Marcionette, a public administration major from Littlestown.

Austin Shank, a mechanical engineering major at Grove City College from New Oxford, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring semester. Shank is a 2017 graduate of New Oxford High School and is the son of Kevin and Vonita Shank of New Oxford.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Over 1700 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Adams County students who earned a spot on the dean’s list include:

Amy Adams of East Berlin

Noah Ayers of Aspers

Stephani Becker of New Oxford

Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown

Marissa Bonett of Littlestown

Alana Bortner of Gettysburg

Nicholas Boyer of York Springs

Carlos Castillo of Biglerville

Gabrielle Crouse of East Berlin

Caitlin Danner of Gettysburg

Bailey Deatrick of New Oxford

Nathaniel Dodson of New Oxford

Gabrielle Emeigh of York Springs

Jennifer Garcia-Reyes of York Springs

Kylie Good of East Berlin

Maura Griffin of New Oxford

Taylor Groft of East Berlin

Allan Hansen of Littlestown

Kayla Harris of New Oxford

Morgan Hess of New Oxford

Morgan Hoak of East Berlin

Dalton Hughes of East Berlin

Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg

Kristin Langrill of Littlestown

Benjamin Lehman of Abbottstown

Trevor Losego of Littlestown

Briana Majeski of Littlestown

Mya Massey of East Berlin

Ian Miller of Littlestown

Jarod Miller of East Berlin

Hannah Myers of Aspers

Jason Nichols of Gettysburg

Allison Owings of Littlestown

Mya Porcello of East Berlin

Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown

Alejandra Ramirez of New Oxford

Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg

Brianna Saylor of Littlestown

Amber Segessenman of Littlestown

Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin

Audree Shue of New Oxford

John Soliday of Gettysburg

Courtney Taylor of Aspers

Eli Thornton of East Berlin

Adrienne Trout of Gettysburg

Madison Tyson of New Oxford

Robert Weaver of Gardners

Ashlee Weigle of Gardners

Patricia Weigle, of York Springs, graduated from Spring Arbor University with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Spring Arbor University (SAU) is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate and graduate students. As a leader in adult and professional studies, SAU continues to make a faith-based, liberal arts education accessible to working adults who wish to complete associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees. With programs offered throughout locations in Michigan and online, SAU continues to meet the growing needs of its students.

More than 2,550 students were named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Local students named to the list include:

Presley Layne Berryhill of New Oxford

Olivia L Blasone of East Berlin

Elizabeth Grace Coover of New Oxford

Madison Mae Eckert of Orrtanna

Alicia M Hernandez of Orrtanna

Patricia Katherine Pellegrino of Gettysburg

Madeline N Sassani of East Berlin

Kayla Jean Sloan of Abbottstown

