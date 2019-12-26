With one word left to spell, Roman Diaz heard the word and his eyes lit up. He listened to the definition — something that is stated or affirmed positively or assuredly, plainly or strongly — before offering his assertion.
“A-S-S-E-R-T-I-O-N. Assertion,” he said without pause or trepidation.
Roman rocked his head back and looked at the sky as an audience of middle school peers roared in applause. The seventh-grader had survived 17 rounds of the 42nd Annual Bermudian Springs Middle School Spelling Bee, held Dec. 6 at the high school auditorium.
“I thought it would be some ridiculous feat like antidisestablishmentarianism,” he said. “Assertion is a word I knew. I read a few war books and when people assert territory, you usually see the word assertion.”
Diaz topped a field of 19 of the school’s best spellers, ranging from fifth to eighth grade. In the end, he narrowly defeated eighth-grader Derrick Wilson to earn the distinction of his school’s best speller. Wilson took second, fellow eighth-grader Mitchell McClintic took third, and sixth-grader Amelia Jones took fourth. All four will advance on the path toward the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.
The next stage takes place in Harrisburg in January, where winners from participating schools compete in a 50-word written test and 50-word vocabulary test held at the WITF Public Media Center. The top 35 spellers will then participate in the WITF Grand Championship Spelling Bee, with the winner advancing to the national contest.
For one to two hours per night through the course of several weeks, Diaz worked with his mother to learn more than 300 vocabulary words provided for every student in October. The preparation paid off as the kids worked through the entire scripted list, forcing presenters to use a new list of words contestants had not prepared for.
Only four letters long, Giza, the city in Egypt, was the only word that champ faced that nearly tripped him up. Diaz was glad he wasn’t dealt the word absorptive.
“It’s the one word I almost forgot to study,” he said. “It’s tricky because it follows rules, but it also looks like it doesn’t. I can never remember it.”
Wilson was the last to spell a listed vocabulary word, successfully navigating his way through ‘Merrimack’ to close round 12 with five competitors still in tow. Adrian Karras bowed out with ‘deference’ in round 13 and Jones lost her center on ‘distal’ in round 14. McClintic could no longer make a case for top speller when he misspelled ‘claimant,’ narrowing the field to two.
In round 16, Diaz spelled ‘linguist’ with perfect clarity and benefitted when Wilson stumbled on that unpredictable second ‘r’ in erratic.
“When they said we’d have to go to the list of words we weren’t able to study, I started breathing heavy and felt a little lightheaded,” Wilson said. “I’d never heard of that word (erratic) before. I thought it was a different word.”
The contest lasted a little longer than two hours, but students from every grade level seemed engaged in the audience throughout.
“It’s great to hear the kids yell, ‘yes,’ in the audience,” said Marilee Durbin, spelling bee chairman. “Their peers are learning new words and pushing them on to a higher level. Academically, socially, all together it makes for a good combination.”
All 20 students who qualified for the Bermudian spelling bee earned a trip to the State Museum of Pennsylvania and a tour of the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. The school’s Parent-Teacher Organization funds the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.