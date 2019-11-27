To fully understand the value of the Adams County Tech Prep program, one simply needs to see it for themselves.
Roughly 230 Gettysburg Area School District’s fifth graders got the chance to envision future careers in tech- and trade-based industries, thanks to a hands-on tour of the Gettysburg High School facility, complete with activities to introduce all seven programs last Friday.
“We know elementary students aren’t ready to make a decision about what career they want, but we need to do our job to make them aware of careers that are available,” said Shawn Eckenrode, tech prep administrative director.
In 15-minute increments, fifth-graders zoomed back and forth from the tech prep building to the high school, exploring laboratories for seven programs. Each stop included activities led by high school students currently enrolled in the classes.
In building trades, teacher David Snyder’s high schoolers showed how to use power and hand tools. Wearing protective glasses, some fifth-graders got the chance to be in a nail driving contest and others learned to finish concrete.
Snyder also shared the projects his students have built over the years, including seven houses in the community, the sports concession stand near the soccer fields, a training pavilion at Adams Electric.
“What better way to learn to build a house than to build a house?” Eckenrode asked rhetorically.
With instructor Erin Kehr absent, the high school early learning students answered questions about running a preschool for kids ages 3 to 5. The adult-moderated, student-run program runs Monday through Thursday through the school year, Eckenrode said. Fridays are instructional days, one of the high school students said.
“We critique each other, but we do it in a nice way,” the student said.
Another student offered advice on attitude while in a child-friendly setting.
“You have to be excited about everything,” she said, stretching out the syllables in the last word. “If you’re excited about it, then they’ll be excited about it.”
In computer networking, Stephen Kosman’s class designed a model of a network that required fifth-graders to work together to deliver elements of a three-word sentence through the network. The students were handed words on sticky notes, but certain parameters needed to be met before they could be strung together.
“They’re exchanging information across a network,” said high school student Michael Mercer. “We do exercises like this in class, too, but not ones that are physical. We wanted to keep them entertained and rather than tell them, we wanted to show them how it works.”
Pat O’Leary’s law enforcement class demonstrated different techniques for solving crimes. Handcuff demonstrations and self-defense strategies were the most popular, but O’Leary was sure to make an important distinction.
“Managing aggressive behavior and learning how to calm somebody down and deescalate is one of the most important things,” O’Leary said.
In diesel mechanics, Jim Penton’s class showed fifth-graders how to change a tractor-trailer tire and demonstrated the difference in the sound between a healthy engine and a faulty one.
In Allied Health, Nancy Trump’s students demonstrated how to find a pulse and answered questions about three-dimensional diagrams of the human anatomy.
Following a trail mix recipe, students got a feel for the culinary program led by Chef Jeremy Schaffner, but their memories will likely be linked to the tour of the $1 million kitchen students get to work within the program.
“Every single piece of equipment we need to host events is here,” said Schaffner. “Our students are exposed to just about everything they’ll see in the industry.”
Tech prep on the rise
In previous generations, society put high stock in four-year degrees. While those are still valued, recently governments at all levels have begun to reemphasize technical education, Eckenrode said. The shift has been great for tech ed students, who now feel empowered to step into skilled trade careers with community backing and confidence.
“The programs are fantastic for students,” Eckenrode said. “They’re interested and choose to come here. For most of them, it’s definitely something they want to do for a career and graduation rates are higher for career and tech ed students.”
In a typical workplace, for every person with an advanced degree, there are usually two with a bachelor’s degree working in conjunction with seven additional workers supporting the operation, Eckenrode said. Students in the tech prep program earn industry certifications that can set them apart from other entry-level applicants, he added.
Many tech prep students graduate and gain entry-level employment to earn competitive wages straight out of high school. Through their trade, some even benefit from tuition reimbursement programs for future education, said Eckenrode.
“They get that advanced degree a little later in life, but they know they want to do it then,” he said. “Until then, rather than spending $30,000 a year on tuition, they’re making that.”
