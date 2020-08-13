Marissa Redding, of Fairfield, was named the 2020 New Program Initiative Award recipient by Susquehanna University.
The New Program Initiative Award honors an individual or recognized organization that attempted to create a new campus program, according to a release from the university.
The award winner is recognized for their successful use of innovative ideas that have made a noticeable impact on the Susquehanna University campus.
Redding is being recognized for this award for her work with the Kindness Campaign.
This celebration and presentation of awards is possible because of The Baylor Family Endowment. This endowment, established in 1993, is an expression of the Baylor family’s appreciation for the university’s continued commitment to the region. Reflecting their belief that personal development is essential to the educational process, the endowment supports initiatives designed to enhance motivation, self-confidence and leadership abilities in students inside and outside the classroom.
“Award recipients have demonstrated leadership in student organizations, in their campus jobs and in the classroom. They have led, improved, transformed and even created student organizations,” said Mary Markle, of the 2020 Leadership Awards Committee. “Whether it be animal rescue, after-school programming, voter registration or playground repairs, they are the ones who are known to our community partners for their generosity of time and talent.”
Redding, a psychology and Spanish studies major in Susquehanna University’s Class of 2022, is a graduate of Fairfield Area High School.
