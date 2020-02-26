Whether stocking shelves at Kennie’s Market in Gettysburg or washing dishes at Olivia’s, a Mediterranean Restaurant on the Baltimore Pike, Will Berger is proud to be contributing to society.
Throughout his life, he heard the doubting whispers — he’d never be able to make his own way in life. But Berger has built a lifestyle around proving people wrong.
Born with a learning disability, Berger was never expected to be able to speak or read. His mother worried he’d struggle to fit in while playing team sports. Graduating high school would be a monumental challenge, educators said according to Berger.
Yet, the 19-year-old Gettysburg man continues to beat the odds, thanks in part to Adams County Youth Advocate Programs Inc. (YAP) and its director of program services, Bob Witt.
“I want to tell everybody that if they have problems, it can be really hard,” said Berger. “But even if people say you can’t do it, you can do it. It just takes time. It’s a process.”
With assistance from YAP and a scholarship associated with the organization, this past year Berger even completed a course at HACC — Gettysburg Campus and has entered the workforce.
“He’s accomplished a lot since graduating from high school,” said Witt. “It’s important that people know regardless of a child’s status, if you put the supports in place and focus on their strengths, they can be successful.”
Raising Will Berger
It took a village to help Berger emerge from his difficult situation.
Berger was completely nonverbal three years into his life. At 6 years old, he had been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, his mother, Annie Byrne said.
“I learn a different way,” Berger said. “It takes me a long time to process things and to do things.”
Byrne, spoke fondly of her son’s speech therapist, Linda Feight, for helping him learn to read, write and speak through the Wilson Reading Program, one of many others who aided him.
Dr. Bradley Hoke worked with Byrne to keep Berger from ever needing to take medication for his condition. Kathy Phiel gave Berger a chance to help out at the Gettysburg Re-enactment, where he learned some social skills and came out of his shell. Gettysburg art teacher Julia Myers became an advocate for Berger when he needed one most in high school.
One of the biggest turning points came at Saint Francis Xavier, where Principal Becky Sieg was the first educator to successfully help Berger make some social adjustments that helped create lifelong friendships.
While in seventh grade, Berger joined Witt’s Christian Youth Organization basketball team. Witt, then the president of the St. Francis Athletic Association, took a liking to the big, happy kid who looked like a scoring and rebounding threat.
Byrne wasn’t sure her son would be able to handle the pace of the game and social complexities of team sports, but Witt assured her that it would all work out. Sure enough, by the end of Berger’s eighth-grade season, he was an all-star.
“I liked scoring,” Berger said with a grin. “I met a lot of good people there. That’s why I enjoyed the game.”
A team player
Living only a couple of miles away from the Witt’s Country Club Lane home, it didn’t take long for Berger to become a staple there. He considers Witt’s daughters, Grace and Isabella, among his best friends.
At home, they play games and take trips to swim at the Country Club pool. At times, Berger assists with the chores.
Berger is just as helpful at YAP, where they’ve put his full 6-foot 3-inch frame to work installing raised flower beds among other tasks. Witt encourages all of his clients to give back to the communities that support them.
For Berger, support is a byproduct of his charm. His happy-go-lucky nature has made him one of the most popular guys at Yap, Witt said. Upon entering the building located at 57 N. 5th Street, it’s impossible to miss his influence. The “Big Willy Wall” features a painting and photos of his likeness, along with a poem written by Witt’s daughter, Grace.
“He is different… but his differences make him better than most people I know,” it says during one of the more memorable passages. “He is more caring than anyone can ever be.”
Intro to adulthood
Berger was already a client at YAP when Witt became the program director three years ago. Witt joined the organization because it stressed keeping families together. Plus, it held values aligned with those that served him while working with Berger the first time.
“At YAP, we just focus on the strengths,” said Witt. “That’s why Will has done so well because he knows he has a lot of strengths, we identify and capitalize on those strengths.”
Through the Tom Jeffers Endowment fund for continuing education, Will earned a B in “Introduction to College” at HACC-Gettysburg. But as any former student knows, certification alone doesn’t land a job. Many 18-to-21-year-old at risk or disadvantaged youths face challenges transitioning to adulthood. A new pilot program, YAPWORX DD, is designed to help.
Whether a youngster has issues with substance abuse, mental health, juvenile delinquency, disrupted family structures or other trauma, the program teaches interview skills and proper workplace conduct.
Months after certifying Berger, Witt sits across the table from him at Olivia’s and grills his pupil.
It’s not who you know, but…” Witt says in fill-in-the-blank fashion.
“Who you know that likes you,” says Berger, finishing the thought with a bashful, but satisfied smile.
This is just one of the many approaches to business that Berger learned over the course of 36 classes in a three-month span. Berger studied social capital and dressing for success. He and his classmates visited local businesses to ask about credentials and job opportunities. They practiced firm handshakes and eye contact, then put it all to the test with mock interviews across Adams County community service areas.
Will’s greatest assets are a bright smile and a warm heart. Getting people to like him seems to come naturally.
“Be nice. Be kind,” he said. “People think I’m a funny person. I’m a loving person and I care a lot about people.”
Punctuality has been one of Berger’s biggest obstacles, in part because he is thus far unable to drive. Living near United Lutheran Seminary, Berger can walk to his job at Kennie’s. He rides his bike to Olivia’s and has worked out return transportation with co-workers at night.
“He’s a hard worker and has a good work ethic,” said Witt. “Now they want him to work more.”
Berger, who lives with his parents, hopes to have a place of his own one day. To do so, he knows he will need to keep a tight budget and possibly learn to drive, Witt said.
“It might be a little while,” Berger said. “My goal is by 25 (years old). It might be six or seven years, but I want to try.”
Since Berger was first diagnosed, his mother has wanted nothing but for him to be independent. Through creative parenting and the help of her community, she has come to believe it’s possible.
“Will was not easy. It was a lot of work. It still is a lot of work,” Byrne said. “But if I had read a story about a kid like Will and how he turned out, I would not have worried so much. I would not have been so angry.”
