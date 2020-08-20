Zach Kiick of Gettysburg participated in McDaniel College’s Student-Faculty Collaborative Summer Research Program.
Kiick collaborated on COVID-19 treatment with Dana Ferraris, associate professor and department chair of chemistry at McDaniel, according to a release from the college.
The research focused on using the newly available data to fuel their quest to synthesize a molecule to treat victims of COVID-19.
The students made new compounds that they thought had potential to destroy the virus without harming its victims.
“Within failure there is growth, that’s one thing that I will take away from this experience,” said Kiick. “The first half of the summer we were building compounds that after testing, we found did not have the values we were looking for. However, out of this failure we learned what we thought we could improve upon and went on a different path.”
Students interested in undergraduate research are annually selected to participate in this 10-week program, which is supported by donors.
