Lifting, stacking and hauling colored blocks to scoring locations in a square arena, a robot created by Bermudian Springs students carried its crew to a state tournament berth. For all of its trouble, the machine returned home and was turned to rubble.
It may sound cruel, but it’s business as usual during the VEX Robotics Iron Pack “Tower Takeover” championships. Each team builds the best machine it can, then carefully scrutinizes its shortcomings while hoping to adapt successful strategies from other organizations.
“That’s the beauty of engineering. There’s no plagiarism in it,” said head coach Albert Lowas, a retired engineer. “We come home, we rebuild, we redesign and retest.”
Weeks after the Philadelphia-based qualifier, the crew that assembled the top-notch robot picked through its bones — mostly plastic gears, thin steel structures, treads, bolts and wires. The goal was to find the pieces that might help them with their upgrade.
Team Alpha, the most successful of Bermudian’s two state-qualified teams, realized the only way to advance to the Vex Worlds 2020 in Louisville, was to continue to innovate. So, the group — composed of programmer Lindsey Kutz, drivers Myles Avery and Evan Mullican, and scouts Evan Cashman, Nathan Edmondson and Nathan Hoover — set to work to reconstruct the base of its robot. Though they will sacrifice stability, their robot will fit into tighter spaces in the future. Through years of experience in the Bermudian Springs Robotics Club, students have learned its best not to get too attached to their designs.
“We managed to take most of it apart pretty quickly, so it shouldn’t be too difficult,” said Nathan Edmondson. “Evan will be in over break to put most of the base back together.”
Working over Christmas break is nothing unusual. For the last seven years, club members have sacrificed long hours while trying to build the perfect robot. The club’s 25 members meet for two hours per day after school, beginning in late August. There they practice and retool their robots in anticipation for the December qualifier.
Team Alpha made the semifinals during the round, earning an invite to Pennsylvania-East state competition, which begins Feb. 29. Bermudian’s Team Charlie, composed of Michael Lowas, Brandon Hoover, Noah Racioppa, Jackson Bloom and Katie Stokes, will join them. If they continue to be successful, they’ll make it to Worlds, held Apr. 22-25.
Enter the arena
To get the chance to travel the globe, the robotics club first needs to get comfortable with some cozy confines inside its own laboratory. A 12-foot by 12-foot surface enclosed by plastic walls is all the room robots have to move in competition and the club has its own replica. Though the arena looks similar every contest, the contents and the objectives of the tasks that must be performed within evolve year to year.
One year, the goal was to skewer plastic squares on stacked pegs. Another year they collected scattered balls and shot them into a hoop.
Each game requires clever offensive and defensive tactics and provides multiple ways to score. This year’s Tower Takeover game involves players stacking colored cubes up to 11 high, then securing them in bases located in the corners of the map. Cubes can also be placed inside bowls planted atop towers within the playground. Doing so increases the value of all cubes of the same color in storage. That means one well-placed or stolen cube in the final seconds of a match can swing the score considerably.
“It’s an organized free-for-all,” said Lowas.
Building a robot
Most of the robots are built with the same idea in mind. Tank-like treads form the base and pull the robot through the arena. Each has two chutes, one with rubber teeth that provide intake, operating similarly to insect mouthparts as they pull plastic cubes inward. Inside, it connects to a ramp that extends upward, acting as a bed for the cubes after they are fed one under the other into the machine.
Before the contest, every robot must fit inside an 18-inch by 18-inch box. For that reason, Alpha Team was working on ways to retract its stacking ramp further.
“Our old robot could score up to seven cubes, but now we can score up to 10 cubes,” said Avery.
The catch is only eight motors can be assigned to tasks. To add power to one function, it must be reduced in another. To haul more bricks, the robot will inevitably get slower, Avery said.
Each round of the Tower Takeover is two minutes long. In the first 15 seconds, an autonomous computer program is responsible for guiding the robot. During the final 105 seconds, a driver uses a controller to guide his creation through the arena. Ties are broken based on scoring in the autonomous period.
Charlie Team has won a few contests by tiebreaker, but Bloom, the squad’s programmer isn’t satisfied yet. He’s in the process of trying to make the directional pads on the controller touch-sensitive, hoping to make their robot more reliable in a pinch.
“There’s a lot of trial and error in the autonomous program,” he said. “There’s been a couple of times I’ve wanted to leave because of how frustrated I’ve gotten.”
The competition requires quick thinking and faster maneuvering, as well as high-risk calculation, and most importantly, cooperation. In 2-on-2 competition, a foe may become a friend quickly as teams partner with various competitors throughout the day. Scouts become vital at this stage.
“Then you can really tell how well they’ll do,” Lowas said. “We can all talk the talk, but not everyone always walks the walk so well.”
Working with so many variables gives students a different perspective on modern inventions, said Michael Lowas.
“You really start to appreciate things for their design,” he said. “Everything in the world goes through this process of being bettered and it’s really fascinating.”
Grateful organization
Win or lose, the students are grateful for the opportunities provided by the Robotics Club. Michael Lowas, the grandson of the coach, said the activity introduces basic engineering concepts in a hands-on way.
“Torque, rotational force, speed, gearing ratios and programming, just having a better idea of how these concepts work is all valuable,” he said.
Bloom agreed.
“I want to become a programmer and run my own business,” he said. “If I wanted to go into something like mechanics, this is a great intro. As things become more automated, having that skill up my sleeve is very nice.”
The Bermudian Springs School Board has been among the club’s biggest fans, Lowas said, adding that the school put nearly $10,000 toward the club’s first trip to Worlds in 2017. It returned in 2018 and placed in the top third of competitors.
“The principal, superintendent and board support the program 100 percent,” Lowas said. “They see the real-world application. It’s rewarding to have their support.”
