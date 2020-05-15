The governor’s orders of social distancing and to stay at home to ensure everyone’s safety changed the way education looked while wrapping up this school year.
Educators everywhere are turning to creativity to bring learning into their students home. The Bermudian Springs Ag Department is no different.
Prior to the shutdown, the department’s animal science class had just purchased 20 peeps to complete feed trials to learn about nutrition and genetics influence growth.
The students had two days with the chicks in class where they were able to get their groups and their breed, and do an intitional weigh-in before everyone was sent home, for what was thought at that time would only be two weeks.
The students were not ready to leave the chicks behind, so four students volunteered to care for the chicks for the expected two-week duration, which has turned into a longer span of time.
One of those students was a senior, Lexus Weishaar. She said she was looking forward to watching the chicks grow in class and finding out the final results of the project.
Many of classmates would likely echo that sentiment.
Weishaar was still able to experience watching the chicks grow from home, saying “The experience is fun because I was able to see them grow, knowing that I helped in their development.”
Some students learned chicks do not follow the same sleep patterns as humans and instead make noise through the night.
The educational experience was not confined to just the animal science students.
Weishaar shared her experience, allowing her brother to continue his education outside of the classroom.
His elementary school class was hatching chicks, planning to raise them this spring. Due to the closure of school, he missed the experience of watching the chicks hatch, but he still was provided the experience of helping raise chicks when his sister, Lexus, brought the chicks home from high school.
Weishaar said she found it interesting to watch her border collie interact with the chicks as “she is very protective over them, and loves to be in the coop with me as I take care of them.”
Another senior, Hailey Shoemaker, took chicks home as well, and they were embraced by her family, as they bought and assembled a new coop for them.
The students were not required to keep the chicks and arrangements were made for any students who were not able or did not want to keep the chicks.
