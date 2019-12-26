Volunteers from the Preservation Society of Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) teamed up once again with the 12th Grade Building Trades Class at the Adams County Tech Prep to install a completed timber frame component around the entry to the classroom.
The culmination of a series of collaborative adventures this fall, the event capped a successful launch to HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, which seeks to engage young people and educators through programs that increase appreciation and understanding of historic architecture. Further, the initiative will assist in the continued development of a local workforce of skilled tradespeople — an essential component of the physical preservation of our county’s historic legacy.
In October, the seniors joined a survey team from HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project on the 350th addition to its Adams County Barn Registry. The George Chronister Barn — a stunning manifestation of the 1840’s agricultural economy — was a perfect real-world classroom for introducing students to barn design and function, timber frame construction, and techniques for the documentation and restoration of these architectural icons that grace the Adams County landscape.
In November, local timber framers Peter Bugler and Lee Sornson joined HGAC Barn Preservation Specialist David Maclay to follow up with a hands-on workshop at the Tech Prep. After a presentation on timber frame design and joinery, the students split into teams, each cutting the necessary joinery for the construction of a seven-foot “bent,” the basic structural cross-section of a timber frame structure.
“I was really impressed with the students’ existing skill sets and their enthusiasm for the workshop,” commented Bugler. “They were really into it.”
“Nothing like putting a razor-sharp chisel and roaring circular saw into a kid’s hands to get their attention,” said Maclay, chuckling.
Sornson continued, saying of the Tech Prep program, “I wish we could have had this kind of opportunity when we were younger — what a great facility, and such a valuable head start for these young people.”
Dave Snyder, in his 24th year as Building Trades Instructor, has overseen the completed construction by his students — from foundation to finish work — of seven houses during his tenure. He sees the HGAC partnership as “a good fit, giving the kids a window into how these trades originated, how we accomplished these ambitious projects with far less technology — really a valuable glimpse into the history of Adams County.”
As Snyder prepares his students for potential careers in the building trades, he fosters their exposure to a variety of specialized skills. “Anything these kids bring to the table can certainly augment their contribution as they enter the workforce,” he stressed.
Above the din of power tools in the background as students plugged away, Shawn Eckenrode, Director of Career and Technical Education echoed Snyder’s sentiment as he spoke of the importance of incorporating traditional building skills into the students’ experience. Beyond the Statewide curriculum mandates, he pointed out that “living in Adams County, with such an especially rich history and so many historic structures — many in need of restoration — this addition to our program is extremely valuable and we look forward to collaboration with HGAC in the years ahead.”
The students’ feedback on the experience was overwhelmingly positive.
“It was a great experience, I learned a lot,” said Senior Dru Hartman. “It’s amazing to see how these barns were constructed and how so many are still standing after all these years. Then to be able to implement these old techniques, to actually understand what’s going on and build it yourself, was great.”
“driving by these old barns, I see them in a different way,” said student Robert Bennett, “It’s great to see that people still do this kind of work. I would definitely consider exploring this further.”
“The assembly was especially interesting,” Vanessa Munchow “After cutting the joinery on all the different parts, to take the big mallet and pound in the pegs, was very satisfying.”
Damian Merkson, set to complete the Tech Prep Program this year, also commented on the new experience
“I’ve never done anything like that before, and not a lot of people have,” he said. “All the joinery, the whole thing held together with pegs, stronger than anything else out there – pretty cool. I’d love to build myself a timber frame house someday.”
Maclay, a long-time volunteer for the HGAC Barn Preservation Project and organizer of the Tech Prep outreach this fall, concluded: “These kids, quite literally, are the future of our past – the caretakers of our collective history. It’s been so gratifying to work with them. It gives me hope.”
Bonnie Braun, Chair of HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, reveled in the success of the new program.
“This sort of engagement with young people has been a long time coming, and represents a really important component of the preservation of our historic resources,” she said. “When we’re gone, who will ensure the preservation of these structures for future generations? It’s these young folks we’re engaged with today.”
The Investing in Youth Initiative was the focus of HGAC’s annual fundraising drive as it participated in the annual Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Braun was delighted to report Friday that the group had garnered more than $13,000 in donations towards outreach, education, training, and apprenticeship programs for Adams County’s youth.
“This initiative has resonated with a lot of people in our community, and we’re so excited going forward,” he said.
For more information on HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, please contact Bonnie Braun at 301-335-4335; HGAC’s Barn Preservation Specialist David Maclay can be reached at 717-677-4000 or dmaclay@mac.com
