Grove City College’s Dual Enrollment Program offers high school students a chance to earn affordable college credits and get a jump start on higher education this fall, according to a release from the college.
Qualified juniors or seniors in public, private, or home education can register for online courses and on-campus classes through Grove City College’s Dual Enrollment Program. Courses count for Grove City College credit and may count for high school credit (check with your school’s guidance office) and college credit at other higher education institutions.
Registration is open through Aug. 21 for Fall 2020 online and in-person classes in a variety of subjects in the humanities, arts and letters, education and STEM disciplines, according to the release.
For more information about courses, programs of study and more, visit www.gcc.edu/dualenrollment, email dualenrollment@gcc.edu, or call 724-458-2100.
Dual enrollment allows students to pick up two, three or four college credits at less than half the regular cost, which can significantly reduce the cost of a college education and the time it takes to earn a degree. Students can take up to 11 credit hours per semester.
Tuition cost per credit for the 2020-21 academic year for dual enrollment classes is $175 per credit hour, 70 percent less than the standard cost. Most on-campus courses are available to local dual-enrolled high school juniors and seniors, provided prerequisites have been met.
Dual enrollment students become part of the college’s Christ-centered learning and living community and have access to many of the same amenities that full-time students enjoy, including free admission to campus events, music and theater productions, special lectures and meaningful interactions with faculty and current students, according to the release.
For more about Grove City College, visit www.gcc.edu.
