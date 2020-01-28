Some Delone Catholic seniors may be resting a little easier during the college application process this year, thanks in part to recent agreements made with colleges and universities in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Delone Catholic has partnered with one college and eight universities to offer qualified seniors guaranteed admission as well as scholarship support.
“At Delone Catholic, our faculty challenges students to perform at their academic best,” explains Richard La Rocca, Principal at Delone Catholic High School. “This work ethic is paying big dividends with the recent partnerships that have been established several universities. Eight universities and one college have set some minimum academic standards by which students will automatically be admitted to the university with a four-year scholarship that totals between $32,000 and $88,000 at a minimum. And with more than 90 percent of our seniors going moving onto college, we are incredibly excited about these opportunities for them.”
Each college and university has set minimum grade point average and/or SAT/ACT test scores to determine eligibility, with additional scholarship support available to students with higher academic results. More than two-thirds of Delone Catholic’s recent graduates had a 3.0 GPA or higher and students consistently score above-average on the SAT/ACT.
Delone Catholic has partnered with the following college and universities for guaranteed admission with scholarship support: Alvernia University, Immaculata University, La Roche
Unviersity, Marymount University, Mercyhurst University, Messiah College, Misericordia
University, Mount St. Mary’s University and St. Bonaventure University. The school’s website, www.DeloneCatholic.org, contains the specific parameters for each agreement.
“It gives us great pleasure to see our students continue to learn and mature as they graduate 21from Delone Catholic,” said La Rocca. “We plan to continue to seek out colleges and universities willing to partner with us to further the education of our graduates,” said La Rocca.
