Hanna Ryon did not like spiders.
Yet there she was, swinging away with a meter stick in a tall patch of weeds, trying to get the eight-legged critters to land on a plate so she could count them. Biglerville High School Earth Science teacher Jennifer Peglow, could hardly believe it.
Of course, that’s what makes Ryon different from most of the students who have passed through Peglow’s class. Once she sets her mind to a scientific endeavor, she sees it all the way through, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.
“Hanna displays such a natural talent for scientific field work,” Peglow said. “I have students who are genuinely interested in topics, but she displays a natural ability to pose scientific questions, to come up with a hypothesis and to be able to go with it and how to test it. I see other kids who are interested, but she has a natural love for it.”
Ryon’s experiment hypothesized that there is a correlation between the amount of vegetation in an area and the number of spiders that inhabit it. Spiders are an important part of a natural ecosystem, Ryon said, and humans have a habit of disrupting nature in ways that affect the natural order.
Ryon hopes to have her study — which has gone through many iterations — published in The Journal of Emerging Investigators, a science journal and mentorship program that publishes research by middle and high school scientists.
If she’s able to do so, it would be yet another inspiring act from a Biglerville High senior that has already led conservation movements that pushed her classmates and teachers into action.
“I’ve become fascinated by how I can make an impact on the world around me,” Ryon said. “That was something Mrs. Peglow really stressed. Even though we’re one person and live in a small town, we can still create change in the environment.”
Ryon began focusing on spiders after realizing the importance that the predatory bugs play in balancing insect populations in their environment. A reduced population in spiders means more pests in unwanted areas. Ultimately, she hopes that people will reconsider their mowing practices and chemical treatment use while landscaping.
“Lawns are proven not to be good for the environment,” she said. “They’re proven to harm the ecological world because they hold no biodiversity and don’t provide good habitats. Your grass might not look as pretty, but it’ll be better for the environment.”
The scientific process can feel laborious at times, Ryon said.
“It takes a lot of effort,” she said. “It’s hard to think logically and methodically to come to scientific conclusions. Sorting through all the previous information is the most difficult part.”
Taking on the way Adams Countians mow their lawns may seem ambitious, but that’s nothing unusual for one of Biglerville’s more courageous students. In her first attempt at helping the planet, Ryon set her sights on leading a stream cleanup at Codorus State Park.
“I was going to clean up the Susquehanna, but I decided to start smaller,” she said with a grin. “The planning became overwhelming.”
Ryon and her friends bagged more than ten 10-gallon bags of waste from five miles of bank along Lake Marburg last year. Her encore performance involved leading 70 students in a similar charge, removing another six similarly sized bags of trash from high school grounds. She and a group of students followed that act by painting the storm drain in the school’s parking lot, with a reminder that anything that goes through the drain ends up in streams. Her next step, she hopes, is to promote awareness throughout the entire community of Biglerville with more decorated drains in town.
For nearly two years, Ryon has been part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Student Leadership Council. While working with the group, she learned to speak with leading experts, mining them for more information before challenging previously made assertions. Part of that was making calls to state legislators and even U.S. senators, an exercise that built her confidence.
“It wasn’t something I learned overnight,” she said. “It definitely took practice, but the experience has really helped me.”
Over the summer, Ryon was part of CBF group that spoke with state Sen. Gene Yaw, a Republican from Pennsylvania, and Governor Tom Wolf regarding a state bill that eventually made the Eastern Hellbender the new Pennsylvania state amphibian.
The unique looking salamander is an “indicator species,” she said, explaining the group’s choice
“Basically what that means is, if you have a Hellbender in your water, then your water is clean,” she said. “They’re also really cool looking. They can grow up to 22 inches long.”
Ryon’s father is a firefighter and her mother is a registered nurse and a previous member of the CBF in her childhood. They’ve both been supportive of Ryon’s endeavors and have transported her to several meetings in Harrisburg.
“They were interested and excited for me to find something I was passionate on my own without having much influence from them,” she said.
Ryon plans to attend Messiah University next year to study Sustainability and focusing on conservation in agriculture.
“I would like to examine how plastic is affecting conservation,” she said. “I would like to see how agriculture pollution, plastic and microplastics are affecting the water, us as humans and the foods we eat.”
Ryon is no doubt a nature lover, but said conservation is necessary for the sustainability of the human race as well.
“All these different things we experience in everyday life are compromising our natural world,” she said. “They’re compromising our generation.”
In personal conservation efforts, Ryon has stopped using zip-lock bags and plastic water bottles.
“That’s something everyone should try to do,” she said. “Everyone tells you, ‘turn off your lights when you leave a room,’ but no one every really thinks about the impact that it has. I’ve started thinking about how my actions are influencing the planet and what I can do to make it better.
“We have to stop being selfish and thinking about how things are more convenient and think about how it affects our future.”
