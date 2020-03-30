Nathaniel Newberry of Biglerville was one of 147 students named as 2019-20 Bloomsburg University Scholar-Athletes. A luncheon honoring their achievements was held March 4, in the Kehr Union ballroom on campus, according to a release from the college.
Newberry, a member of the wrestling team, was one of those recognized for his academic achievement.
The student-athletes honored achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher over the past two semesters and/or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and were at least a sophomore academically, according to the release.
In addition to the 147 student-athletes, 45 freshman or transfer students were also honored for achieving a 3.25 GPA in their first semester on campus.
