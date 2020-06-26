Olivia Young, daughter of Thomas and Tina Young of Orrtanna, graduated summa cum laude from Dickinson College in May with a bachelor of science degree in physics. Other recognition included departmental honors in physics, The Lloyd W. Hughes Scholar-Athlete Award. Young is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Dickinson is a nationally recognized liberal-arts college chartered in 1783 in Carlisle, Pa. The highly selective college is home to 2,300 students from across the nation and around the world. Defining characteristics of a Dickinson education include a focus on global education at home and abroad and study of the environment and sustainability, which is integrated into the curriculum and the campus and exemplifies the college’s commitment to providing an education for the common good. www.dickinson.edu.
————
Matthew J. Vandergrift, of Littlestown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring session at DeSales University. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours.
————
Christina Hazlett, a communication major from Gettysburg, graduated from Coastal Carolina University.
Coastal Carolina University’s first virtual commencement ceremony featured a recorded message from alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly.
President David A. DeCenzo presided over the ceremony, which was featured on the Coastal Carolina University YouTube channel.
Nearly 1,300 students were eligible to participate in the virtual spring commencement ceremony.
————
Geneva College announced the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the spring 2020 semester, which included two Adams County students, Tamara Brown of McSherrystown and Kathryn Hartley of Fairfield.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Geneva College is a Christ-centered academic community that provides a comprehensive education to equip students for faithful and fruitful service to God and neighbor.
————
Sage Dengler, MacKenzie Farley, and Hannah Williams, all of East Berlin; Jeffrey Ellsworth of Fairfield; Hailey Bortner and Ashley Luna, both of Gettysburg; Chloe Pevarnik of McSherrystown; and Lizset Diaz Reyes, Brynden Goodling and Richard Reinberg, all of New Oxford, were named to the Loch Haven University spring dean’s list.
————
Katie McIntyre was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2019-2020 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
McIntyre, from Littlestown, is majoring in finance.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
————
Two local students, Elena Yingling and Owen Yingling, of Littlestown, were among those named to the Muhlenberg College spring semester dean’s list.
Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
————
Camden Roy of Gettysburg, was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the spring semester. Roy is majoring in classics and ancient Mediterranean civilizations.
Students named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.
————
Adams County scholars were among more than 2,000 students were named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.
The students are:
• Peyton L. Golowski of Littlestown, a freshman advertising/public relations major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
• Isaiah J. Livelsberger of New Oxford a junior international studies major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
• Kaylyn M. Sponseller of Fairfield, a sophomore counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
• Katelyn E. Weisz of Littlestown, a junior nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
————
Courtney Harbaugh, an accounting pre-major major from Fairfield, and Torey Richute, a biology major from McSherrystown, were among more than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
————
Mount St. Mary’s University announced several Adams County students earned President’s List honors in the spring semester.
Honored students include Gabriela Cranga of Gettysburg, Maria Elser of McSherrystown, Abigail Godard of Fairfield, Jakob Lindsay of Fairfield, Andrew Phillippi of East Berlin, Michael Robinson of Gettysburg, Joseph Staub of McSherrystown, and Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners.
These high-achieving students earned a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 earned credits in the spring semester. This accomplishment was achieved in a challenging environment in which students had to transition to online learning midway through the semester.
————
Several Adams County residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester, including Chase Lear of Fairfield, a student in the new media interactive development program; Dorothy Marquet of York Springs, photographic and imaging arts program; Sarah Lenker of York Springs, photographic and imaging arts program; Daniel Kowalski of Gettysburg, game design and development program; and Matt Morrow of Gettysburg, physics program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4 and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours. Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
————
Mount St. Mary’s University announced 705 students earned dean’s list honors in the spring semester, achieving this accomplishment despite transitioning to online learning midway through the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dean’s list students include:
Emily Biesecker of Gettysburg; William Bruder of Fairfield; Adam Buck of Gettysburg; Maya Callenbach of Fairfield; Tyler Cole of Gettysburg; Julia Cool of Fairfield; Stephanie Hall of Gettysburg; Eric Hipkins of Fairfield; Mary James of Gettysburg; Sophia Lookingbill of Gettysburg; Kaitlin Martin of Gettysburg; Morgan McCrea of Littlestown; Alexis McKain of Aspers; Maeve McNally of Gettysburg; Amber Mickley of Gettysburg; Hannah Nicholson-Smith of Littlestown; Joel Reiner of Gettysburg; Breanna Rorrer of Abbottstown; Ryan Sefchick of Fairfield; Jody Shuey of Orrtanna; Megan Smith of Gettysburg; Allison Wagner of Fairfield; and Taylor Woodward of Gettysburg.
————
Shenandoah University recognized 738 students who made the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Two local scholars were included on the list: Nicole Kunkel, of Gardners, who is pursuing a degree in nursing; and Zoe Wildasin, of East Berlin, who is pursuing a degree in nursing.
Students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.50 to be recognized for the honor.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.
