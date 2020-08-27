For the second year in a row, Millersville University of Pennsylvania is reducing the total cost of attendance for undergraduate students, according to a release from the university.
The university announced it will reduce the undergraduate general fee for the fall semester, and pledged an additional $1 million for need-based financial aid to help students and their families this fall.
The Millersville Council of Trustees (COT) voted to reduce the general fee by 27 percent for a savings of almost $300 per student. The change in fees will result in a reduction of $1.7 million in charges to students and will be posted to their accounts in early September.
“These reductions meet two of our EPPIIC values; integrity and compassion, in keeping with the University’s strategic goal of making our quality education affordable.” said Dr. Daniel A. Wubah, president of Millersville. “We sought to reduce these fees to provide additional support in the areas we can control during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Because most courses are online this semester and campus residence halls are operating at less than 50 percent, many operations on campus will have shortened hours and reduced programming. Students will continue to have full access to health services and to all of the academic support services. MU has also augmented faculty and student resources to help support the increase in online and remote course offerings.
The general fee supports a variety of ongoing undergraduate student services and activities such as student government, student organizations, health services and wellness programs and more.
