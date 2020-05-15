Sophie Krasny of Fairfield, grade 12, was named a distinguished scholar with all grades of 90 percent or above during the winter term at Mercersburg Academy, according to a release from the school.
Mercersburg Academy is a coeducational, independent college preparatory boarding and day school in Mercersburg, Pa. with students enrolled in grades 9-12 and a postgraduate year.
It has prepared students for college and life beyond since 1893 and awards more than $7 million in financial aid each year.
There are 442 students enrolled this year from 26 states, the District of Columbia, and 44 nations.
For more information about the school, call 717-328-6173, email admission@mercersburg.edu, or view the school’s website at www.mercersburg.edu.
————
Olivia Faloon, of Gettysburg, is one of 34 student-athletes recognized during Lebanon Valley College’s virtual All-Sports Awards this spring.
Faloon received the Women’s Track and Field Team MVP award.
Faloon, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology.
————
Kyle West, of McSherrystown, is one of 10 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Spring Sportsmanship Team.
West, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is a member of the men’s outdoor track and field team and is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience and creative arts.
One student-athlete in each sport was nominated by their coach for inclusion on the team, which recognizes student-athletes who exemplify great character and demonstrate the act of sportsmanship both on and off the field of play. They represent their team, institution, and the conference with high integrity, and exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, and opponents.
The MAC named 166 students to its Spring MAC Sportsmanship Team, from the conference’s baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s volleyball teams.
————
Abigail Gray-Army, of Gettysburg, has earned year-end recognition for academic work at Albright College. Gray-Army is studying communications/public relations and advertising and English at Albright and is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Gray-Army has earned the Albrightian Award.
This award is presented to the editor of the Albrightian in appreciation of hard work.
————
Jordan Woodward, of Gettysburg, was honored during as a Gold Community Service Award recipient at Lebanon Valley College, having served more than 100 hours, and having completed a multi-day residential service project during their years at The Valley. Students who completed 250 hours of service or more also received a gold award.
Woodward, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in music education and music from The Valley.
