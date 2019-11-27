The Bermudian Springs High School media center has become one of the most popular places for students to hang out on campus. At the start of the new year, it may be the perkiest too.
At a Bermudian Springs school board meeting earlier this month, student leaders shared plans to run a coffee shop made for students, by students. The organizing group hopes to have the project — codenamed Berm Brew Coffee House — fully operational by the start of school in January. The staff plans to have a soft opening in early December before its naming ceremony, tentatively planned for Jan. 2.
“It’s an idea all the students came up with,” said senior Shawney Cook, who will be an employee in the store. “We all love coffee and our teacher helped put this show on the road.”
For the simulation to be most effective, Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss asked students to approach the project as if they’re trying to get a loan for a developing business plan. The experience, he hoped, would breed confidence that will be useful for future entrepreneurs.
With a startup donation of $1,400 from elementary school teacher Bill Smith and contributions pouring in from several classes throughout the high school, the project appears headed for smashing success.
“I’m excited about what they’ve done and I’m excited about what it can become,” said Hotchkiss. “It’s one of those things that will continue to evolve. It creates this ultimate real-world experience we’re trying to create for kids all in this one idea.”
A renovation project started last year by Library Media Specialist Amanda Nace gave the media center a fresh look, complete with new furniture and, of course, snacks. The area has slowly but surely transformed into a popular student hub.
The coffee house will be a perfect lure for a more diverse group of students to become exposed to resources available in the media center. Those include research and media creation tools, said sophomore Mya Lauver, the coffee shop’s assistant manager.
Students laid out a financial plan, proving they researched the cost of brands of coffee before landing on Ellis William Penn fresh ground coffee pouches from K&K coffee products. In exchange for continued service with the company, the shop received three brewers and delivery an initial free of charge, said Lauver.
Hot coffee, iced coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available for purchase at $2 per cup, Lauver said, adding that a cost markup will be used to keep the store operational.
“Profits will go to local charities,” said Lauver. “They will also go toward purchasing better equipment for the shop and to raise funds for the media center.”
Students will soon see orange juice, water, other morning beverages on the menu, Lauver said.
A free app, Loyverse, will be used to manage inventory and provide visuals that represent sales analytics and schedules, Cook said.
Up to 12 employees will work at the shop — two per period that the store is in operation. They will work underneath a student manager and assistant manager, who will be supervised by an adult. The assistant manager will always be younger than the manager, Cook said, to ensure experiential overlap as students graduate.
Several perks will be available, including a discounted rate for students using a membership cup with a one-time fee of $8. During spirit week, students following the daily theme may also receive discounts.
Learners who receive “Student of the Month” honors will also earn “Berm Bucks,” which can be turned in for free coffee, said Lauver.
As the project has gained steam, it’s been all hands on deck.
The school’s marketing and graphics classes have plans to design a menu, signage, merchandise and online advertising for the shop, said Cook. The school’s accounting students will take inventory, order supplies and products and analyze profits, she added.
The technology education class will be tasked with building a coffee cart, Lauver said, which can be signed out by classrooms which can then purchase coffee at a discount.
The shop will be open from 7:40 to 10:30 a.m. but will be closed over lunch.
“Eventually we want to open tenth and eleventh period as well, for students with extracurricular activities, or who just want a cup of coffee at the end of the day,” Cook said. “Everyone likes coffee.”
The school board sat transfixed during the presentation before offering their approval.
“I trust the coffee will be better than what I made in the Navy,” said board member David Lockhard to a roar of laughter and affirmative nods from the students. “You bring me a cup, I’ll judge.”
Quick to make a sale, Cook offered for the coffee cart to be available for school board meetings.
“We can probably tell you ahead of time which board meetings we’ll need it,” said Board President Michael Wool.
