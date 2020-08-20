The following students from Adams County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2020 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s list students are:
Abbottstown: Jensen Alexandra Hager, Hunters Circle, B.S. in respiratory care
Fairfield: Dylan Alexander Cree, Robin Trail, B.A. in political science; Kai Wellington Novotny, Ski Run Trail, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Jessica Noel Smith, Waynesboro Pike, B.S. in nursing; Jacob M. Yingling, Gladhill Road, B.S. in physical education and sport/sport administration
Gardners: Shaylyn Alexes Bannon, Smith Road, B.S. in interior design; Rachel Faye Zimmerman, Pine Grove Road, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology
Gettysburg: Dominiche Lamar Allen-Griffin, South Washington Street, B.S. in physical education and sport; Matthew Kyle Cellucci, Goldenville Road, B.A. in economics; Carley Rose Haskins, North Steeplechase, B.F.A. in music performance; Danielle Taylor Payne, Hooker Drive, B.S. in natural science/pre-dentistry; Hope Mae E. Tosten, York Road, B.S.Ed. in family and consumer sciences education; Sophia Teresa Walden, Rentzel Road, B.A. in psychology; Elyssa Renee West, Dinwiddie Tract, B.S. in human development and family science
Littlestown: Emma Lynn Blankenship, Baltimore Pike, B.S. in nursing; Jacob Dillen Fox, Johnamac North, B.S. in nursing; Melissa Constance Hajek, Colonial Court, B.S. in nursing; Zachary Alexander Meyers, Saint Johns Road, B.F.A. in art studio; Julia Reaver, Plunkert Road, B.A. in art studio; Daniel Robert Saylor, Mathias Road, B.S. in computer science/cyber security
New Oxford: Autumn M. Forsythe, East Berlin Road, B.A. in criminology; Olivia Julieann Milburn, Storms Store Road, B.A. in psychology
Orrtanna: Joseph William Fetter, Old Route 30, B.S. in interior design
———
Austin Shank, a mechanical engineering major at Grove City College from New Oxford, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. Shank is a 2017 graduate of New Oxford High School and is the son of Kevin and Vonita Shank of New Oxford.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
———
Nicholas Mosher of Gettysburg graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in software engineering. Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2019-2020 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses.
———
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 626 students in the Class of 2020, following a semester of transition from in-person to online modalities due to COVID-19.
Although commencement was postponed because of the pandemic, Edinboro President Guiyou Huang conferred bachelor’s and associate degrees upon 490 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates upon 136 graduate students.
The following local graduates were recognized as members of the class of 2020:
• Joseph Moya of Biglerville, earned a bachelor of fine arts in applied media arts
• Sheri-Lynne Grace Allen of Littlestown earned a master of education in reading
Despite the delay, diplomas and graduation tassels were distributed to students at the conclusion of the spring semester.
———
Kutztown University plans to welcome the newest members of the Golden Bear family, including both new incoming freshmen and transfer students, for the fall semester, according to a release from the school.
Several Adams County students are listed as planning to attend Kutztown University, including:
• Logan Bermejo, of New Oxford, who graduated from New Oxford High School.
• Elijah Jarosz, of Fairfield, a Fairfield Area High School graduate.
• Jocelyn Manzo, of New Oxford, who graduated from New Oxford High School.
• Damaris Rodriguez, of Abbottstown, a New Oxford High School graduate.
• Skyler West, of York Springs, who graduated from Bermudian Springs High School.
———
Brilee Carey is among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society inductees. Carey, of York Springs, a journalism major, is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2020.
The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement, according to a release from the college.
Membership in the society is extended to juniors in the top 5 percent and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits at Emerson.
