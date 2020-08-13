Many local young adults graduated from institutions of higher education this spring and summer.
Over 650 students recently graduated from York College of Pennsylvania, including:
• Stephani Becker of New Oxford graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in secondary education — mathematics.
• Nicholas Boyer, York Springs, magna cum laude, bachelor of business administration in marketing.
• Levi Briceland, East Berlin, bachelor of arts in mass communication.
• Gabrielle Crouse, East Berlin, bachelor of science in biology.
• Caitlin Danner of Gettysburg, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in early elementary education.
• Bailey Deatrick of New Oxford, bachelor of business administration in marketing.
• Gabrielle Emeigh of York Springs, bachelor of science in computer information systems.
• Kristin Hancock of McKnightstown, master of science in nursing.
• Paris Happel of Littlestown, bachelor of science in biology.
• Morgan Hoak of East Berlin, summa cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in human resource management.
• Trevor Losego of Littlestown, bachelor of science in biology.
• Jarod Miller of East Berlin, bachelor of science in recreation and leisure administration.
• Jason Nichols of Gettysburg, cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting.
• Eli Thornton of East Berlin, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in secondary education — mathematics.
———
Cole Thomas of East Berlin has earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
———
Ricky Whitmore, of Fairfield, recently received a bachelor of science degree in geography from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md., one of more than 650 degrees awarded for the spring semester.
———
Widener University conferred degrees to more than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students this year.
• Ryan Kresky of Gettysburg, graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication studies/film studies from Widener’s College of Arts & Sciences.
• Allison Smith of New Oxford, graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Widener’s School of Engineering.
• Jennifer Gonzalez of Gettysburg, graduated with a bachelor of science in allied health from Widener’s Center for Extended Learning.
———
Boston University awarded academic degrees to 6,927 students in May. Among the graduates was Megan A. Jorgensen, of Gettysburg, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in international relations.
———
Madeline N. Sassani, of East Berlin, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts in applied digital arts from Kutztown University.
———
Rachel Topper graduated from High Point University. She was amongst 1,007 to graduate this spring from the North Carolina school.
